The Left Wing podcast: The Ireland team named for the Six Nations showdown

16 March 2023; Head coach Andy Farrell speaking during an Ireland rugby media conference at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

There’s three changes to the Ireland team for their final push towards a fourth Grand Slam with Caelan Doris and Dan Sheehan declared fit and Jamison Gibson-Park partnering Johnny Sexton, with Conor Murray dropping to the bench.

Cian Tracey joins Sinéad Kissane to analyse the Irish starting XV and what we can expect on Saturday.

On Friday, Will and Luke talk to the former England international, Alex Corbisiero while Sinéad, Cian and Rud will have a show after the final whistle from the Aviva where we’re all hoping it’s an historic Grand Slam being celebrated.

