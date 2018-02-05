Sport Six Nations

Monday 5 February 2018

The Left Wing LIVE: Luke Fitzgerald on sensational Sexton and the team that should face Italy

Johnny Sexton celebrates

Luke Fitzgerald is in studio to talk about that epic Johnny Sexton drop goal in Paris on Saturday.

The former Ireland international is joined by the Irish Independent's Ruaidhri O'Connor and host Will Slattery on the Left Wing LIVE in association with Aer Lingus.

The panel will also look ahead to the game against Italy in the Aviva Stadium on Saturday and pick their starting 15.

The show kicks off at 7.30 on our Facebook page and don't forget to put your questions to the panel in our comments section or tweet #TheLeftWingLIVE.

Online Editors

