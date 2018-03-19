Sport Six Nations

Monday 19 March 2018

The Left Wing LIVE: Luke Fitzgerald on Grand Slam achievement - and whether Ireland can win the 2019 World Cup

17 March 2018; Ireland players including Cian Healy, Conor Murray and captain Rory Best celebrate with the trophy after the NatWest Six Nations Rugby Championship match between England and Ireland at Twickenham Stadium in London, England. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
On tonight's live episode of The Left Wing, Luke Fitzgerald and Will Slattery are joined by Irish Independent rugby correspondent Ruaidhri O'Connor to look back on Ireland's Grand Slam win.

Ireland sealed a third ever Five/Six Nations clean sweep after beating Eddie Jones' side 24-15 at Twickenham, with tries from Garry Ringrose, CJ Stander and Jacob Stockdale securing a famous victory.

The panel will discuss Joe Schmidt's side's dominant display, what has gone wrong with England, their players of the tournament and whether Ireland can win the 2019 World Cup.

You can watch the discussion from 7.30pm.

