The Left Wing LIVE: Luke Fitzgerald on Grand Slam achievement - and whether Ireland can win the 2019 World Cup
On tonight's live episode of The Left Wing, Luke Fitzgerald and Will Slattery are joined by Irish Independent rugby correspondent Ruaidhri O'Connor to look back on Ireland's Grand Slam win.
Ireland sealed a third ever Five/Six Nations clean sweep after beating Eddie Jones' side 24-15 at Twickenham, with tries from Garry Ringrose, CJ Stander and Jacob Stockdale securing a famous victory.
The panel will discuss Joe Schmidt's side's dominant display, what has gone wrong with England, their players of the tournament and whether Ireland can win the 2019 World Cup.
You can watch the discussion from 7.30pm.
Online Editors
