The Left Wing: Ex-Scotland outhalf Dan Parks on their chances against Ireland and the importance of Finn Russell

Continuing the Left Wing’s countdown to Sunday’s Six Nations game between Scotland and Ireland, Sinéad Kissane spoke to a man who played outhalf for Scotland, and also for Connacht.

Dan Parks won 67 caps with Scotland and as well as playing with Glasgow and Cardiff Blues, he made 51 appearances for Connacht after which he retired from professional rugby nearly nine years ago.

Dan is living in Sydney where he’s still involved in rugby and Sinéad spoke to him about his playing days, his role in Scotland’s last win over Ireland in Dublin in 2010 and why he believes the flair moments from Finn Russell could be the key to unlocking and overcoming Ireland.

