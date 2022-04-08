The Left Wing: Cliodhna Moloney on Ireland’s must-win game against Italy and her disappointing omission from the squad

Cliodhna Moloney, the Wasps hooker who was a surprise omission from Ireland’s Six Nations squad, joins Sinéad Kissane and Cian Tracey on the latest episode of the Left Wing to look ahead to Ireland’s must-win game against Italy on Sunday.

The big news is that Beibhinn Parsons is back in the first XV, one of six changes to the team. Eimear Considine drops out of the match-day 23 with Lucy Mulhall switching to full-back in a back-three consisting of Parsons and Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe.

Kathryn Dane, Christy Haney and Hannah O’Connor have all been promoted to the starting line-up as well.

Also on the show, Cliodhna addresses her disappointment at being left out of the squad, where the team needs to improve as well as the 7s v XV debate.

