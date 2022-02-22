The Italy game-plan: What Andy Farrell's Ireland side need to get right against Italy with Twickenham trip in mind

After two weeks of stewing over their defeat in Paris, Ireland will be desperate to return to action on Sunday, with Italy ripe for the picking.

Despite the fact the Azzurri have lost their last 34 Six Nations games, Ireland will not disrespect them which is likely to be reflected in Andy Farrell’s strong team selection.

However, no matter how much anyone tries to talk up Italy, the reality is they will not pose anything like the challenge that France did.

That throws up some issues for Farrell, particularly with a tough trip to Twickenham to follow in a fortnight. Privately at least, Ireland will be confident of getting their title challenge back on track with a bonus-point win. Here are some of the key areas they will be focusing on . . .

Forward dominance

It’s almost stating the obvious, but Ireland will look to set their stall out early by dismantling Italy up front. Farrell’s men were on the receiving end of it at the Stade de France; now it’s on them to turn up the heat.

Italy’s struggles are not helped by having to plan without key forwards such as Sebastian Negri, Marco Fuser, Jake Polledri and Johan Meyer.

Ireland, on the other hand, have a pack who will be smarting on the back of being overpowered by France in a dominant first half.

A huge focus in training since then has been on the breakdown, an area of the game which has made huge improvements but fell well short of the required standards last time out.

Expect a ferocious backlash.

Set-piece solidity

Like their breakdown work, Ireland’s scrum and lineout faltered against the power of the French. Andrew Porter didn’t have it all his own way on the loosehead and he will be keen to bounce back with a big performance.

Rónan Kelleher’s absence denies Ireland considerable firepower, especially considering the impact Dan Sheehan would have made off the bench.

However, Sheehan looks ready for his first Test start and he certainly won’t weaken the Irish front-row, but Italy will look to target the inexperienced Leinster hooker.

Read More

Sheehan will be under pressure to nail his throwing in a bid to shore up a lineout that wobbled in Paris. The lineout is a vital part of Ireland’s game-plan and it would be no surprise to see them go to the maul when inside Italy’s 22.

Iain Henderson’s expected return to the second-row will add further bulk to the scrum effort, while the Ulster captain is also Ireland’s primary lineout caller which should help bring a sense of calm to the set-piece.

Tighten up defensively

It’s hardly a surprise that Ireland’s defence has generally been very good since Farrell took over as head coach, even if that is now Simon Easterby’s responsibility.

Farrell’s stamp is still all over the defensive system, with Easterby adding some subtle tweaks. The coaching staff will have taken comfort from Ireland outscoring France by three tries to two away from home, but conceding 30 points was concerning.

As the old adage goes, defence wins championships, and even if Ireland only coughed up two tries to an outstanding French team, they can ill afford to give away such cheap points. Most of them came from penalties, some of which were on the harsh side, yet it was a reminder that Ireland must stay on the right side of the referee.

After only conceding six penalties in the opening-round win over Wales, Ireland’s count rose to 10 for the France defeat. Ireland are far from an ill-disciplined side, but you are asking for trouble with double-digit penalty concessions in Test rugby.

Italy don’t have the quality to exert as much pressure to force Ireland into making such mistakes, but with England coming down the line they will be mindful of tightening up defensively, as well as their discipline.

Don’t show your full hand

The bookies currently make Ireland 40-point favourites, which tells you all you need to know about how one-sided this could be.

In his previous two meetings with Italy as Ireland boss, Farrell’s side have scored an average of 49 points.

There should be plenty of tries on offer at the Aviva Stadium, but Farrell and attack coach Mike Catt will be wary of showing their full hand with Eddie Jones watching on closely.

It would be encouraging to see a couple of training ground set-piece moves come off, just don’t expect a play as intricate as the one that saw Keith Earls score one of the best tries of the Farrell era against England in last year’s Six Nations.

Instead, Ireland will look at the Italy game as a chance to fine-tune some of the elements which didn’t quite fire on all cylinders two weeks ago.

If they manage that and come away with a comfortable bonus-point win, it would set Ireland up nicely for the much more difficult matter of beating England at Twickenham.