The Italy game-plan: What Andy Farrell's Ireland side need to get right against Italy with Twickenham trip in mind

Dan Sheehan of Ireland is tackled by Antoine Dupont of France in Paris. Italy may look to target the inexperienced hooker on his first Six Nations start. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Cian Tracey Twitter Email

After two weeks of stewing over their defeat in Paris, Ireland will be desperate to return to action on Sunday, with Italy ripe for the picking.

Despite the fact the Azzurri have lost their last 34 Six Nations games, Ireland will not disrespect them which is likely to be reflected in Andy Farrell’s strong team selection.

