The inside track on Ireland’s attack: Racing 92 coach Mike Prendergast on Andy Farrell’s new green machine

You know your attack is doing something right when it piques the interest down in New Zealand.

Brian O’Driscoll spoke on ‘Off The Ball’ earlier this week about a phone call he received from All Blacks great Jeff Wilson, inquiring if he would come on his show and talk about Ireland’s attacking shape.

Over in France, Fabien Galthié and his players have been falling over themselves all week in complimenting Ireland but despite the obvious shadow-boxing, there is a real admiration for how Andy Farrell’s side are now playing the game.

Mike Prendergast, who coaches one of Europe’s most exciting attacks at Racing 92, has been so impressed with what he has seen from Ireland that he has used several analysis clips from recent games, as he looks to add extra layers to his side’s system.

Johnny Sexton is a significant loss, but Joey Carbery’s first instinct is to get on the ball and make things happen, so from that end Ireland are unlikely to divert from the framework that has served them so well over the last 12 months.

But what exactly is behind the major improvements in Ireland’s attack and why has it been operating so smoothly?

We spoke to Prendergast to get a top-level professional coach’s insight.



Shape

Ireland are operating a 1-3-2-2 attacking shape, which is similar to what Prendergast deploys at Racing. That essentially means much of the play comes through the pod of three forwards, where Ireland have four options – carry, give the inside pass, the tip-on pass, or pass the ball out the back to one of the playmakers, usually the out-half.

Prendergast explains why that system is so effective and difficult to defend against:

“Ireland have a strong framework, but it’s about letting players express themselves within that.

“You’ve got wingers getting involved, everyone is comfortable on the ball, but the big thing is, they are really, really well connected. Connections in an attack is a massive thing.

“You can see in this picture (labelled ‘shape’) Bundee Aki (blue) is out the back for a ‘sweep play’. He’s always in behind the three-man pod (yellow) with Tadhg Beirne (red) holding the width. It’s about having good animation so that when you do carry, you have multiple options on the ball.

“What’s making Ireland click so much at the moment, is that their decision-making within that is superb. It’s becoming easier because they are so well-connected.

“They are very good at keeping their feet. But the key thing is they are all playing short passes. The catch-pass is massive. You’re under pressure with long passes because the ball is in the air longer and the defence can get off the line hard.

“It’s a challenge as an attack coach because it sounds simple, but I am always telling our lads to run square, whether they have the ball or not.

“When Leo Cullen brought Graham Henry into Leinster, the first thing he spoke about was running square.

“Once you run straight, you’ll fix defenders and that’s another massive point in Ireland’s attack – how square their forwards are running.

“The defenders can’t move off. If they do, the front-door is on – 99pc of the time they won’t move off, so you stick defenders in the middle and open up the space. That’s why Ireland are getting a lot of easy edges.

“Ireland’s mindset is to attack and, believe me, to play or coach that way is really exciting. The excitement when Ireland get the ball has gone to a new level. Everyone is so sure of their roles and their skills are allowing them to execute.

Come kick-off, watch Ireland getting into their 1-3-2-2 shape and how they utilise the options off the pod of three forwards.

Playmakers

Mike Catt was tasked with designing an attacking system that was less reliant on Sexton as the orchestrator-in-chief. That will be tested in Paris with Carbery pulling the strings.

However, the signs have been positive as Aki, Ringrose, Hugo Keenan and, most recently, Mack Hansen have been stepping into the line, varying the point of attack.

At Racing, Finn Russell is the main playmaker, but Prendergast explains how the French side’s framework encourages a sharing of the load.

“Finn is the one that pulls the trigger, but it’s the guys around him that make him look good as well.

“Someone like Juan Imhoff, he reminds me of Mack Hansen. He’s in-field all the time, looking for work.

“He might run a certain line seven times in a game and never receive a pass, but the next time Finn or Virimi (Vakatawa) might score tries because the previous game, the defence was totally focused on Juan. That opens up the space. Again, it’s all connected.

“The biggest thing is that they are comfortable with their catch-pass.

“If you watch Ireland in this picture (labelled ‘playmakers’), Garry Ringrose steps into the two-man pod (yellow), with Keenan and Hansen both options out the back door.

“They catch the ball early, which means you can get it away early. If you catch it late, you’re under pressure.

“A lot of teams have big line speed but Ireland are beating it because their skill level is so high. The thing I love about Ireland is they are backing themselves. I have no doubt they are going to play the same way.

“They might vary a couple of things with their offensive kicking game but I believe they should go out and play exactly like this.”

Work-rate

On a Sunday evening, when Prendergast is doing his video analysis, he will watch Racing’s game back twice – once whilst focusing on the work on the ball, then he’ll watch it back, looking at what his players are doing off it.

Come Monday morning when he’s presenting the review to the squad, he will make a point of applauding the off-the-ball work in order to emphasise just how important it is.

Prendergast, who is strongly linked with a return to Munster as attack coach next season, identified this particular example (labelled ‘workrate’) to highlight Ireland’s work off the ball.

“It’s the unseen stuff and Ireland are bringing a lot of that to the table,” the Limerick man maintains.

“Antoine Dupont scores so many tries on the back of anticipating guys stepping back in.

“The Ireland coaching staff have obviously told the wingers, ‘You have the freedom to roam.’

“You can see here (labelled ‘workrate’) how Andrew Conway (yellow) is anticipating, putting his hand up, that if Hansen (blue) makes a line break, he’s going to be there for that.

“But he has been told that he’s free to go there because they are playing a system that means the back-rows or Rónan Kelleher are pulling the edges. That also pulls the defence because they have to respect Josh van der Flier (red) there defensively.

“That work-rate off the ball is another key ingredient to a successful attacking framework.”

Communication

In a raucous stadium such as the Stade de France, communication is vital. Calling can become difficult, which is why visual cues are arguably more important than verbal.

“I don’t want my players in Racing to just call something verbally,” Prendergast says.

“You have to see it visually and all it is, is putting a hand up. That goes back to Joe’s time. I know Joe Schmidt was big on that as well.

“Look at Andrew’s mentality after making that run (labelled ‘communication’), he’s working his socks off to get back outside (red). But also look at how Josh van der Flier (yellow) is pointing at Andrew. That shows how strong the communication is within the system.”