The insanity of Irish rugby making the same old mistakes

When will we ever learn? For some time Ireland have laboured under the delusion that Wales belong to a much lower order of rugby civilisation. The Welsh are just there to be pitied while the mighty men in green pursue their rivalry with worthier peers like New Zealand, England, South Africa and France.

This is despite the fact that Wales’ total of three Six Nations titles in the last ten years is the same as Ireland’s. They’ve also won two Grand Slams to Ireland’s one and reached two World Cup semi-finals while we were disgracing ourselves in the quarters.

Yet the condescension plumbed new depths in the run-up to yesterday’s encounter only for Ireland to fail once more in Cardiff.

Defeat by Wales is such an unthinkable occurrence that each reverse is accompanied by its own special excuse. Once the dust had settled on the thumping loss of two years ago, Ireland apologists said it didn’t count because Wales got a lot of penalties.

Wayne Barnes’ sending off of Peter O’Mahony will no doubt soon be reinvented as a grave injustice. But O’Mahony’s hit on Andy Beard was the kind that if perpetrated by an All Black on an Irishman would lead to much outraged comment here about unforgivable affronts to the spirit of the game.

However, as O’Mahony is Irish, he will be described as ‘not that kind of player’. And perhaps it does make sense to blame his lapse on carelessness rather than malice given that carelessness was the hallmark of this Irish performance. That was most apparent in the way the build-up to the two second half tries which won Wales the game began with the home team gifting Ireland the ball before the visitors generously returned it.

Ireland were leading 13-6 in the 49th minute when Taulupe Faletau fumbled the ball inside their 22. Welsh heads seemed about to drop before stray passes by Garry Ringrose and Johnny Sexton enabled them to regain possession and create a try for George North.

Eight minutes later, Ireland could have cleared their lines when they stole a Welsh lineout. But even though the ball had been brought back into the 22, Keith Earls kicked it out on the full to give Wales a second lineout from a better position. A minute later, Louis Rees-Zammit was crossing in the corner.

The mistakes just piled up. James Lowe was flatfooted for the first Welsh try and foolhardy for the second. In the 11th minute, Earls spilled a routine high ball and in the 56th gave away a penalty by taking out Gareth Davies in the air. There were fumbles, high tackles and a failure to find touch from a penalty by Johnny Sexton in the 68th minute which denied Ireland a lineout deep in Welsh territory. Billy Burns’ catastrophic last-second kick merely put the tin hat on things.

Sloppiness has been Ireland’s defining characteristic under Andy Farrell and is perhaps rooted in hubris. The team has never processed the lessons of the 2019 World Cup, opting instead to write it off as ‘just one of those tournaments’.

It might as well never have happened. Last year’s disappointing defeats by England (twice) and France were just as quickly glossed over. But this ‘we go again’ attitude is damaging a team which has been in a serious decline since the glory days of 2018.

If the best way to recover from any problem is admit that the problem exists, it’s no wonder Ireland aren’t getting any better. They’re not helped by a cabal of sycophants eager to indulge a ‘Johnny hits back at the critics’ routine which got old a long time ago.

Ireland are not much weaker personnel wise than they were in the Grand Slam Year. The big difference was that under Joe Schmidt basic mistakes were cut to a minimum. It was a magnificent example of a team getting the absolute maximum out of itself through rigour and discipline.

The unmistakable self-indulgence of current performances may stem from a dogged resistance to self-criticism. It’s as though manager and players feel their reputations are impervious to anything so crude as results.

Being an Irish rugby player means never having to say you’re sorry.

Perhaps this reluctance is because the self-image of Irish rugby is bound up with the idea that it always gets everything right. Admit things have hit a rough patch and people might mistake the IRFU for the FAI.

But rugby gets things wrong too. Yesterday Ireland finished with a half-back partnership of Billy Burns and Jamison Gibson-Park. After all the talk about the amount of great new talent in the pipeline, we finished a Six Nations game with two key positions filled by journeymen who wouldn’t get within an ass’s roar of a cap for their own country.

The favouring of Burns and Gibson-Park over Jack Carty, Ross Byrne, Luke McGrath and John Cooney is an awful declaration of inferiority. As in the cases of Quinn Roux and Jean Kleyn, the policy seems to be ‘if in doubt, pick the substandard foreigner’.

Andy Farrell looks a bit substandard himself at the moment. After this defeat, Ireland have more chance of finishing fifth in the Six Nations than first. Things need to change and the biggest service the coach can do his team is tell them everything isn’t actually alright.

Farrell has four games to save his job. If he doesn’t win three of them, it’ll be time for him to Brexit.