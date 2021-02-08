| 1.8°C Dublin

The insanity of Irish rugby making the same old mistakes

Eamonn Sweeney

Sloppiness continues to haunt men in green who underestimated the Welsh once again

Conor Murray of Ireland box kicks during the Six Nations match between Wales and Ireland at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff. Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images Expand

When will we ever learn? For some time Ireland have laboured under the delusion that Wales belong to a much lower order of rugby civilisation. The Welsh are just there to be pitied while the mighty men in green pursue their rivalry with worthier peers like New Zealand, England, South Africa and France.

This is despite the fact that Wales’ total of three Six Nations titles in the last ten years is the same as Ireland’s. They’ve also won two Grand Slams to Ireland’s one and reached two World Cup semi-finals while we were disgracing ourselves in the quarters.

Yet the condescension plumbed new depths in the run-up to yesterday’s encounter only for Ireland to fail once more in Cardiff.

