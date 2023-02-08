The Independent.ie Six Nations Team of the Weekend: Ireland and Scotland lead the way after explosive start

The opening round of the Six Nations treated us to three cracking matches and now we can reveal our Independent.ie team of the weekend.

Following all five match weekends, we will picking an all-star XV who stood out the most - and there will be plenty of debates along the way.

Week one was particularly difficult given the drama across all three matches, although Irish fans will be the happiest.

Ireland top the table after their impressive 34-10 demolition of Wales and it's no surprise that Andy Farrell's men lead the way with eight players in our team.

Finlay Bealham is selected at tighthead prop after his very assured Six Nations debut, while Player of the Match Hugo Keenan is our fullback.

Not a single Welsh player makes the cut after their disastrous opening day defeat, with Warren Gatland facing a major job in picking his team up for their trip to Scotland this weekend.

Gregor Townsend will be feeling the opposite after his Scottish side sprung a major upset against England in Twickenham.

Scotland are the second-most represented side in our side with four players, including captain Jamie Ritchie, while Steve Borthwick's England have one player included in defeat.

The final game of the weekend almost produced the shock of the round, but France just about held on in Rome to see off Italy. Two Frenchmen make the cut, as debutant Ethan Dumortier takes one of the wing spots.

Italy are extremely unlucky not to have any players included in our team, with Ange Capuozzo one of a number who just missed out on selection.

You can see our full team revealed by Will Slattery in the video below - do you agree with our selection?