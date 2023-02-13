The Independent.ie Six Nations Team of the Weekend: Hugo Keenan stars again as five Irish make the cut

It was another successful weekend for Ireland as they made it two wins from two against France - and Andy Farrell's side were rewarded in our Six Nations Team of the Weekend.

Hugo Keenan's try-scoring performance at fullback seems him included for the second week in a row, while he is joined by four of his team-mates. Scotland also have five selections following their demolition of Wales and like Keenan, Finn Russell is selected at out-half for the second consecutive week.

Ellis Genge is another who features once again after a strong outing against Italy, alongside two of his England team-mates while France are the final team represented, with two of their backs making the cut.

Wales and Italy have yet to have a player feature in either of our all-star selections. You can see last week's team here, and in the video below, Will Slattery reveals our Independent.ie Team of the Weekend for round two.