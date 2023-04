Hits keep coming with another harsh lesson for Greg McWilliams’ side

Ireland's Anna McGann in action against Italy's Beatrice Rigoni, left, and Francesca Sgorbini during their Tik Tok Six Nations match at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi in Parma. Photo: Roberto Bregani/Sportsfile.

Parma offered no respite for Ireland as the deflating defeats keep coming in the Women’s Six Nations. There were some promising moments, but Ireland were simply not clinical enough in converting possession into points and were outclassed by Italy in a disappointing 24-7 loss at the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi.