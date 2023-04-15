The harsh truth is that Ireland are being left behind by Six Nations rivals

Parma offered no respite for Ireland as the deflating defeats keep coming in the Women’s Six Nations. There were some promising moments, but Ireland were simply not clinical enough in converting possession into points and were outclassed by Italy in a disappointing 24-7 loss at the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi.

The bottom line makes for stark reading. Three games, three losses, zero points and Ireland stuck to the basement of the table.

A record margin of defeat to France two weeks ago has now been layered on with a record margin of defeat to Italy in Ireland’s second-ever championship defeat to the Azzurri in the Women’s Six Nations.

Ten years on from that Grand Slam win in Milan, this defeat hardens Ireland’s position as prime contenders to be handed the wooden spoon for the first time since 2004.

The ramification of this defeat has a further reach. Ireland’s original aim was to finish in the top three and qualify for Tier 1 of the new WXV global competition later this year. Now, they’re up against it to even make Tier 2. Linda Djougang said last week that “sometimes you have to lose to get better”, but, just like the defeat to Wales, this loss to Italy hammered home the reality that Ireland are being rapidly left behind by teams they used to regularly beat.

It was another harsh lesson for this inexperienced team.

Ireland were awarded a penalty try in the second half, which brings to two the number of tries they’ve scored in this tournament after three rounds. On the other side of the ledger, they have now conceded 17 tries, with three conceded against Italy yesterday.

It also makes for stark reading in the Greg McWilliams era as Ireland play catch-up to the pro teams. Ireland’s Six Nations record since McWilliams took over last year reads played eight, won two.

After a bright start by Italy, it was Ireland who played most of the rugby in the first half with 62pc of possession and 64pc territory, but their work was undone by not being clinical enough. The lineout malfunctioned at key moments and, for the third Six Nations game in a row, it was the opposition who scored first.

Italy showed their dangerous counter-attacking threat with the opening try after 28 minutes. Beatrice Rigoni delivered the exemplary offload, of which we would see a few more during the game, for captain Sofia Stefan to score.

However, Ireland finished the first half with their best attacking display of the tournament so far. Ireland turned down the chance to get points on the board when they were awarded a penalty in front of the posts and instead went for a scrum which, once again, was a big positive for this team. However, a knock-on by Grace Moore — who’s proving to be invaluable to this team with her work rate — meant their intent wasn’t rewarded. But for the first time this year, Ireland were at least in this game at half-time.

But the Irish momentum was zapped 95 seconds into the second half when Italy scored their second try. The Italy move originated from a mistake in the Ireland lineout, which was becoming a liability. Italy used the full width for winger Alyssa D’Inca to score and extend their lead to 14-0. It was the scrum that came to Ireland’s rescue after 68 minutes when they were awarded a penalty try. But Italy had the final say. The skill set of the home side was at another level, with a brilliant Rigoni chip catching out the Ireland defence and player of the match D’Inca scoring another try.

​In a week when #igiveaf**k trended on Twitter after that damaging report in The Telegraph, the players, as expected, showed they do too. Sam Monaghan, with a brilliant overhead catch in the second half and some nice offloads and carries, had her best game of the championship. Deirbhile Nic a Bháird doesn’t understand the meaning of being beaten. Nichola Fryday led the way, as always. Aoife Dalton made some breaks to show she’s a classy centre in the making in only her third Six Nations game.

The Women’s Six Nations used to be spoken about as a two-tiered competition between England, France and the rest. But now it’s taking a look of the top two, the middle and then Ireland. Their final game against Scotland will be like a cup final.

There’s almost sadism at play that Ireland will play the best team in the competition next weekend at Musgrave Park. With a winning margin of 56 points, England (reduced to 13 players in the second half with two yellows) steamrolled a Wales team yesterday, who steamrolled Ireland by 26 points in round 1.

In this unforgiving Women’s Six Nations for Ireland, the hits keep coming.