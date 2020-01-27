The Great Debate: Should Conor Murray or John Cooney be starting against Scotland?

IRELAND should beat Scotland on Saturday regardless of who wears the No 9 jersey. Conor Murray, John Cooney and Luke McGrath are all capable operators and the visitors are in disarray.

Yet, the call Farrell makes at scrum-half will send out a signal to all eligible players about the way he will pick the team.

Cooney is the form scrum-half in Europe this season. Yesterday, he was nominated for European Player of the Year after a stunning pool display and, if the gong was given out today, he'd be in the hunt for the overall award. When the Ireland team is named today, however, it looks like he will be on the bench.

His record of nine tries in 15 matches for his province this season tells one side of the story, his response to being dropped from the Rugby World Cup squad before even getting a chance to show his wares tells another.

The Dubliner has character in spades. He has never lacked confidence, but it's taken time for his coaches to share his faith in his own ability.

He has a Heineken Cup medal from his time at Leinster, a PRO14 title from Connacht but it took a brave move to Ulster to finally earn recognition.

Still, trust has been slow in coming. He played in four of Ireland's Six Nations games last season, but Joe Schmidt dropped him for the title decider in Wales.

He scored a try during a four-minute cameo against England, saw a further four minutes against Scotland, was given 10 minutes against Italy and 23 against France. A week later, Kieran Marmion was restored to the bench.

Under Schmidt, Murray was the main man.

The Munster star played when fit and rightly so. He was the best scrum-half in Europe, second only to Aaron Smith in the world and he consistently produced superb displays until he damaged his neck in Australia in 2018.

Despite his absence, Ireland beat New Zealand with Marmion the starter, just as he'd done in the victory over England in 2017. Murray was world-class, but they could cope without him.

Since he came back from injury, the 30-year-old has not been at the same, consistent level. It's not that he's been particularly bad, but he hasn't been anywhere near as good as he can be.

His pass can be hit and miss, his work at the base of a ruck ponderous. His box-kicking is no longer a guarantee of return ball, but his defence remains strong.

In the meantime, his rivals have been playing well and Cooney is the leader of the pack.

Taking his goal-kicking out of the equation on the presumption that Johnny Sexton will remain in charge of the tee, the Ulster star (29) brings energy and zip to his side's play; his box-kicking has been on the money, his defence has been solid and his decision-making strong.

He knows Sexton well from his Leinster days and, like Murray, has the self-belief and temperament to thrive alongside the demanding skipper.

McGrath, whose age-profile suggests he will be the man at the next World Cup, should not be written out of the equation given his form at Leinster but like Murray he can't claim to be in the same rich vein of form as Cooney.

No one is writing Murray off and Farrell is expected to name him in the team today, despite not quite back to his best. Murray is on the right track but it's difficult to argue that he is currently in better form than Cooney and it is the latter whose performances should have earned him the right to start with his provincial performances.

Picking a confident Cooney would the right message about selection from a coach looking to set out his stall.

THERE is a common perception that selection will reveal all about the direction Andy Farrell is going to take this Irish team.

And a further conviction that one choice in particular – that of scrum-half – will confirm that there is indeed a sense that the 2020 vision being applied by the Englishman will lead Ireland just one way.

Backwards.

At least, that is, according to soothsayers from armchairs to barstools throughout the land.

Nothing could be further from the truth; or, at least, the version of the truth which somehow delineates Farrell's intentions to take Ireland forward through this Six Nations championship, and beyond, through the narrow prism of just one man.

If his perceived vision is indeed so restricted in scope, and that merely deploying one scrum-half over another will solve Ireland's apparently multiple ills, Irish international rugby and its leadership will truly then be in a desperate and despairing place.

Farrell's initial designs on that leadership will not be defined by those players who start Ireland's first championship game but more realistically assessed by those who finish the country's last.

And not necessarily by who plays in those five games but how they play in them.

The purportedly urgent necessity for Ireland to dump the staid regime that apparently appalled an entire nation – before the entire nation switched their amoeba-like antennae towards something else equally frivolous to become appalled by – have alighted upon the perma-tanned, white-toothed Murray as a symbol of conservative decline.

Jonathan Sexton should be tossed overboard also, it seems, with his captaincy affronting some, even to the extent that some ivory tower dwellers are laughably decrying his captaincy by comparing his award to that bequeathed to Kerry's David Clifford in an entirely different code.

Peter O'Mahony, CJ Stander ... the cast list of those primed for the international scrap heap alongside the totemic talisman for the tired and tedious Ireland of 2019, Rob Kearney, is lengthening by the hour.

The public clamour to ensure that the 2019 World Cup experience is not replicated at the 2023 edition is a delusionary exercise in escapism from the reality of the present; this Six Nations championship will of itself reveal its own importance.

Beginning with the Murray-Sexton axis makes palpable sense; unlike his predecessors, who enjoyed a November series to experiment and tinker without consequence, Farrell's first test is the supreme examination in the oldest championship of all.

Assuming that the world's most storied half-back pairing can guide him through an opening fortnight bristling with peril does not betray a closed mind, but rather one who is prepared to wait for the opportunity to open it.

Murray may seem to many a relic of the past, and not a representation of the future, but Farrell would be abandoning his duty were he to use the present to deny the Munster man an opportunity to challenge any perceived prejudices.

The primary charge Murray must evade is that of restricting his side's ability to expand their game; along with Sexton, he will form the pivotal plank, presumably with a dominant pack, that can add a dash of colour to a game-plan that became increasingly monochrome in the past 18 months.

Murray was just one voice of many who either did not speak out or else did and was silenced; either way, he must become complicit now as a different mood slowly seizes a national side adapting to a sport which is constantly changing too.

A new selection at No 8 heightens the need for his constancy but he will be served notice; with John Cooney's bench presence in the next fortnight also set to be revelatory, Murray's infallibility is a thing of the past.

How he faces that challenge in the present will define his future.

