The game-plan: Ireland must be accurate, ambitious and aggressive to beat England

Beating England will take something we haven’t seen for three seasons from this Ireland team.

In November 2018, they achieved the perfect blend of accuracy, ambition, aggression and discipline against New Zealand and since Eddie Jones’ side knocked them off their perch a few weeks later they haven’t been the same team.

It would take blind faith to back them to win at the Aviva Stadium tomorrow.

With wholesale changes to the team, a short turnaround and an unreliable form-line there is little reason to expect anything other than the same old story.

Inside the camp, they’re bullish about their prospects but they will need to produce the goods tomorrow to convince those on the outside that they’re moving in the right direction.

So, what will it take?

AN AERIAL ASSAULT

Eddie Jones is expecting a bombardment, he spoke repeatedly in his press conference yesterday about the Irish tactic for going to the air despite the fact his team has kicked more of their possession away than their hosts.

Whatever about in open play, Ireland must make life living hell for Exeter hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie.

Under Paul O’Connell, the defensive lineout has become a weapon.

The loss of James Ryan and Farrell’s decision to shift Tadhg Beirne to the second-row weaken that effort, so Jack Conan will have to take up some of the slack and Iain Henderson will need to have the game of his life.

Seán O’Brien believes the Ulster captain is the closest thing Ireland have to Maro Itoje, so here’s his chance to dominate the England talisman who was quiet against France before coming up with the match-winning try.

England have scored three of their 10 tries from the lineout, but they have also have managed three from counter-attack which means Conor Murray, Johnny Sexton and the back-three must be careful when it comes to their kicking.

Restoring Murray will improve the accuracy of the box-kick game, while the presence of Elliot Daly in midfield shows England are conscious of Ireland’s tactic of sending Robbie Henshaw into the air.

If Ireland can apply pressure on the English back three and win the ball back, it will give them the field position they need to strike.

ATTACKING ACCURACY

One of the biggest concerns over Farrell’s team to date is their incoherent attacking strategy and their inability to turn good possession and quick ball into points.

Over the course of the tournament, they’ve been dominant up front without being able to make it pay behind the scrum.

With an ageing Johnny Sexton playing deeper, defences are able to drift outwards and cut off the space for the outside backs.

Yet there are opportunities being missed. Ireland’s set-plays are misfiring, their decision-making has been poor and their passing has lacked the necessary zip.

In scoring their brilliant power-play try last weekend, France identified the English forwards bunched around George Ford as bodyguards and set about exploiting the weakness.

Ireland need to have found similar chinks in the armour in the analysis room, because John Mitchell’s defence doesn’t give up much.

It’s a lot to fix. Bundee Aki will give them some direction, while Henshaw has been exceptional and the wider channel may give him licence to challenge the English line.

France were successful in causing the famed English defence problems by challenging both sides of the ruck, keeping the ball alive and playing with tempo.

In November, Ireland mixed their kicking game with an approach that saw them attack the narrow side of the English defence and it worked at times.

They need a clear, effective strategy and they need to execute it well.

CALM AND CONTROL

No doubt Farrell has alerted Mathieu Raynal to Cowan Dickie’s series of torpedo tackles in the France game. If the hooker repeats the dangerous tactic, it will surely be picked up this time around.

England cleaned things up last weekend, but they do tend to get on the wrong side of officials when things go against them and Owen Farrell struggles to keep the referees onside.

Not that Sexton is an angel, but the hosts must bring a controlled fury to the occasion in the hope of luring the looser cannons in the visiting side into the odd explosive moment.

Ireland are utterly reliant on lineout to score, so they’ll need England to give up penalties for them to attack from.

Equally, given the men in white’s powerful pack and more polished attack it is essential that Ireland stay squeaky clean and don’t give them easy access to the 22.

RELENTLESSNESS

Last Sunday’s second-half collapse against Scotland was nothing new for Ireland who tend to go through periods in games where they hand the initiative to the opposition.

If they do the same tomorrow, they’re toast.

This has to be a relentless, switched-on, 80-minute performance. Anything less won’t be enough.