England's returning triumvirate of power sealed all the glory in a stunning 32-20 muscle-flexing victory over defending Six Nations champions Ireland in Dublin.

The England trio who smashed through Ireland's Grand Slam dreams

Fit-again trio Manu Tuilagi and brothers Mako and Billy Vunipola handed England an unrivalled power game to which Ireland had no answers.

Keep all three fit and firing and England's World Cup 2019 ambitions will soar.

Eddie Jones' full-strength England ambushed Joe Schmidt's men right from the off. Under intense physical pressure Ireland's much-vaunted accuracy deserted them, amid a host of handling errors.

England might have been indisciplined in terms of penalties but if you have three big juggernauts powering over the opposition, it matters not.

Tuilagi thrived in his first Six Nations start since 2013. And it was the Leicester battering ram who set England on the front foot right from the off.

Jamie George's bullet Gridiron lineout throw sailed right over the forward to reach Tuilagi in midfield. And on Superbowl weekend, Tuilagi needed no second invitation to plough into Ireland's defence.

One short-side raid later and May flew into the corner to stun last year's Grand Slam champions.

Ireland had shifted British and Irish Lions centre Robbie Henshaw to full-back ahead of regular 15 Rob Kearney.

Schmidt's calculated gamble backfired however, as England exploited Ireland's lack of back-three cohesion for two scores.

First, Elliot Daly nipped in when Jacob Stockdale fumbled the Wasps full-back's defence-turning grubber. Then May punted in behind for Exeter's Slade to race in.

Ireland were unable to find the fluency for their highly-praised continuity gameplan, and paid the price for lacking balance in the back-three and for losing the gain-line contest.

England, in contrast, simply confirmed rugby's ageless adage: power corrupts opposition defences.

Press Association