The Catt conundrum: ‘I don’t know exactly what his coaching philosophy is. There seems to be a missing link’

By the time Andy Dunne’s path led him from Harlequins to Bath, Mike Catt had just ended his 12-year stay with the club in favour of a fresh challenge with London Irish.

Even if Dunne, who had two stints with Leinster as well as three seasons with Connacht, didn’t get a chance to play alongside Catt, he endured enough difficult afternoons against the former England international to know just how good he was in his pomp.

As an out-half making his way in the Premiership, Dunne was always impressed by Catt’s exciting style of play, but he is concerned at why that flair hasn’t yet translated to his coaching of Ireland’s attack.

Good players don’t always make good coaches, and while Catt still has time to fully implement his philosophy, there is mounting pressure on his shoulders to do so.

For Dunne, it doesn’t make sense that such a gifted playmaker isn’t getting more out of this Ireland team, as he questions if the players are fully on board with the change in approach following the regimented culture under Joe Schmidt.

“I certainly played against Mike Catt enough back in the day to know he was a serious handful,” Dunne says. “You never knew what was coming, he was very, very skilful. He was strong, fast, he had a huge amount of variation in his game.

“Any time I played against him at 10 or 12, it was a tough day at the office.

“Other than regularly losing to him, I didn’t get to know him that much. Those experiences were torrid because you never knew what was coming next.

“If he has kept that type of approach into his coaching, which I have heard he has, then you are looking at why it’s not quite transferring onto the field just yet?

“Maybe they need a bit more time and patience, but I wonder if there is any resistance to it in the actual playing group. That’s a concern, if that’s that case.

“Maybe there is no resistance to it in the playing group and they are just not able to effectively do it yet.

“For every keen observer out there, it looks and feels the same (as the Schmidt era).

“The evidence isn’t there yet. It doesn’t seem to add up to me in relation to what his playing style was.

“I don’t know exactly what his coaching philosophy is, but if it is anything like his playing style, then there seems to be a bit of a missing link, whether it’s in the delivery of the message, or there is resistance to the message, or there is no message that is promoting creativity.

“There is definitely a break in that circuit somewhere.”

Although a win is the main priority against Italy on Saturday, fixing that missing link between the players and coaches’ rave reviews of training, and what we are seeing on the pitch, is also hugely important.

Long before Ireland came unstuck at the last World Cup, Dunne was a vocal critic of what he deemed to be Ireland’s prescriptiveness under Schmidt.

Even though the Kiwi has long since exited stage left, Dunne isn’t seeing much evidence to suggest Ireland are looking to move in a new direction under Andy Farrell and Catt.

“It hasn’t really changed in the last year to 18 months since Joe’s regime and the first period of Andy Farrell’s,” Dunne insists.

“That’s been the disappointing side. I would like to see a more creative game-plan.

“When you’re external to the group, it’s very hard to say, but I wonder if there is resistance to heads-up rugby from the playing group?

“A lot of that playing group would have played under Joe Schmidt, who was micro-detailed and maybe some really liked that approach and found that you could be very accountable and you could tick a box to say you did your job very well.

“Heads-up rugby is very hard to make people accountable. If a player wants to break the line, he also risks going outside the game-plan and being exposed and he risks being wrong and making a mistake.

“I wonder if the appetite is within the playing group to do that? Sometimes it isn’t. Sometimes players like safety and not having to make decisions or just being told exactly what to do at all times.

“Therefore doing your job. It means you are accountable but it also means that you are actually abdicating responsibility as a player.

“Andy Farrell doesn’t strike me as a coach who is exactly the same as Joe Schmidt. He is a quite different personality.

“In terms of the content of what he says, his attention to micro-manage the detail, I don’t think that’s something he values as much as Joe did.”

Much has been made of Ireland’s continued reluctance to offload the ball, with Dunne adamant that’s part of what is holding back their attack.

“I keep revisiting the stat that in an 80-minute game, France had 12 offloads, we had three,” he adds.

“I don’t think three is good enough, but I also think you won’t get many more than three offloads if you don’t give licence for it. I’m not sure if the licence is being given.

“It comes back around to being a labour-intensive game for us. It’s very, very physically demanding and it requires huge effort, but it’s not clinical, and it’s not efficient.

“If you look at the French in reverse, they had less territory and possession and cut us open twice and scored two tries.

“I know if I was a player which way I would rather play. The one that preserves energy and is pretty cutting and clinical in attack is far more enjoyable to play than the one that is blunt force trauma on repeat.”