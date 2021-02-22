| 8.4°C Dublin

The Catt conundrum: ‘I don’t know exactly what his coaching philosophy is. There seems to be a missing link’

Under pressure: Ireland assistant coach Mike Catt. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Cian Tracey Twitter Email

By the time Andy Dunne’s path led him from Harlequins to Bath, Mike Catt had just ended his 12-year stay with the club in favour of a fresh challenge with London Irish.

Even if Dunne, who had two stints with Leinster as well as three seasons with Connacht, didn’t get a chance to play alongside Catt, he endured enough difficult afternoons against the former England international to know just how good he was in his pomp.

As an out-half making his way in the Premiership, Dunne was always impressed by Catt’s exciting style of play, but he is concerned at why that flair hasn’t yet translated to his coaching of Ireland’s attack.

