The Breakdown: Ireland’s poor game-management and indiscipline enough to focus the minds for tough French test

The thing about elite-level coaching is that pointing the spotlight on areas of improvement is generally far more common than providing widespread slaps on the back for things done well.

As Andy Farrell and his assistants continue to pore over the footage of Ireland’s encouraging 34-10 over Wales, they will be mindful of striking the right balance in tomorrow morning’s review.

For the first half an hour, Ireland looked and played exactly like the well-oiled machine that they are, with the blistering start echoing their stunning opening in Wellington during last summer’s third Test, series clinching win over the All Blacks.

Before Saturday, that kind of emphatic, tone-setting performance early doors had evaded Ireland throughout their three games in November, yet true to form, they still managed to find a way to get the job done on each occasion against South Africa, Fiji and Australia.

With 27 minutes gone at the Principality Stadium, Johnny Sexton had just knocked over a penalty to cancel out Dan Biggar’s earlier effort to re-establish Ireland’s commanding, and fully deserved 24-point lead.

Even allowing for the inevitable Welsh response, few would have predicted that Ireland would have to wait until the 72nd minute to secure what for so long had looked like a certain bonus point.

What happened in the intervening period will occupy plenty of Farrell’s headspace because for all the many positive aspects of his side’s display, there were enough warning signs for the coaches to get their teeth stuck into it.

Taking into account Ireland’s poor Six Nations record in Cardiff, that’s not a bad place to be, yet with France coming to Dublin on Saturday, Farrell will be mindful that if Ireland are as loose discipline-wise and manage the game as poorly as that period, in which they lost their way, a far more clinical Les Bleus outfit will not pass up the same opportunities as Wales did.

Ireland knew they had poked the bear, yet as they braced themselves for the Warren Gatland-led backlash, the men in green lost their heads, with uncharacteristic decision-making spreading through the team like wildfire.

Pressure does funny things to players, and while it would be a major stretch to suggest Ireland became complacent after scoring three early tries, Farrell will be digging deep to understand why they started to play like a team who weren’t actually 24 points up.

Even after Wales scored their only try of the game shortly after the restart, Ireland’s 17-point buffer seemed to be almost forgotten about, as it descended into a helter-skelter affair.

It had been noticeable all week how much Farrell and his players spoke about the mental side of the game, and the importance of coping with the emotion of the occasion at a fully-charged Principality Stadium.

Gary Keegan’s name was mentioned on several occasions, as he looks to instil that mental strength within the squad, For a while now, Farrell has not been shy in admitting that’s the key area he sees the most room for growth.

That Ireland managed to see out the Welsh pressure and clinch the bonus point, thanks to a big impact from the bench, will please Farrell, yet he will analyse why he side found themselves in such a position in the first place.

Ireland’s problems began in the 35th minute. Having pounded away at the Welsh line, seeking the bonus point try, a rare knock-on from Caelan Doris gave the home side some respite.

We are so often, painstakingly, told about how this Ireland team is ‘next moment focused’, which means that if a mistake is made, put it to the side and move on. Basically, don’t compound it with another error.

However, a litany of mistakes and poor decisions followed, which not only hindered Ireland’s finish to the half, but it also negatively impacted them after the restart.

Even after Doris’ knock-on, Ireland had Wales pinned back for the ensuing scrum, only for Andrew Porter to concede a clear penalty for losing his bind.

With the help of Justin Tipuric pointing out Porter’s hand hitting the deck, Wales get the decision and kick clear.

via GIPHY

Less than a minute later, the outstanding man-of-the-match Hugo Keenan is penalised for holding on inside his own half, and suddenly Wales have gone from defending their own line to having an attacking lineout deep inside the Irish 22.

via GIPHY

It almost results in a Welsh try, only for Porter, along with help from Finlay Bealham, to do brilliantly to hold up Jac Morgan over the line.

Johnny Sexton kicks the resulting goal-line drop-out long, and with just two minutes left on the clock, Ireland look safe enough to see it out until the break.

A Taulupe Faletau knock-on from Tipuric’s pass brings another Welsh attack to an end, but Ireland again quickly hand the initiative back to the hosts as James Lowe kicks down-field.

Biggar again goes to the sky, with Mack Hansen just about wining the ball back on Ireland’s side after a bit of juggling before Josh van der Flier tidies up.

Tadhg Beirne makes a carry and presents the ball back with eight seconds left, but Murray, who has Porter on his outside in position to carry, opts to box-kick rather than run the clock down

via GIPHY

Farrell and the Ireland coaches must be tearing their hair out at this point, but more frustration follows.

Wales move the ball wide and with the clock in the red, Porter is penalised for tackling Josh Adams while on the ground.

via GIPHY

Biggar finds touch and Ireland have to defend again, only for Ken Owens’ overthrow to land in the grateful grasp of Dan Sheehan.

At this point, you’re thinking, surely the Ireland hooker will just boot the ball out of play and head into the sheds, but a rush of blood to the head sees Sheehan launch a kick down-field.

via GIPHY

Back come Wales again, with Morgan making a break down the right flank. The Osprey looks to find his back-row colleague Tipuric with a deft kick through, only to overcook it, much to the relief of Stuart McCloskey, who finally kicks the ball dead with the clock at 42:14.

One imagines the complexion of Farrell’s half-time team talk changed on the back of the frenetic five-minute spell, yet it spilled into the first 17 minutes of the second period.

“What we spoke about at half-time was discipline,” Sexton revealed before Farrell interjected:

"Good coaching, they all listened very well."

Sexton continued: "We just did the opposite. I think the coaches said, 'Don't give away any penalties' and all we heard was 'Penalties.’ So we gave away some silly penalties but I thought the ref did really well.

"It's what you want, you want the ref to be strict. When we had the ball at the start he was reffing the team without it, when they had the ball he was reffing us at the start of the second-half.

"Fair play to him, it's tough to come here and ref in that crowd and then keep making the right decisions like he was. Fair play to him."

Porter had already gotten on the wrong side of Karl Dickson towards the end of the first-half, and the loosehead carried that on, as he is pinged for not rolling away after making a tackle on Tipuric.

We can clearly see below that Porter doesn’t make enough of an effort to roll away, leaving Dickson with no choice.

via GIPHY

Porter compounds that penalty concession with another one for offside a couple of minutes later, as he ignores Dickson’s call of “No.”

via GIPHY

Porter lands himself in trouble again shortly after, although this time it was perhaps on the slightly harsh side, as he appeared to be committed to trying to hold up Liam Williams over the line, as he done to Morgan earlier.

via GIPHY

Having gone from only conceding two penalties in the opening half, Ireland’s count is now rapidly rising, with Porter guilty of giving away five penalties in 10 minutes, either side of the break.

The Ireland prop is an outstanding operator, who plays on the edge, and while you don’t want him to lose that from his game, he will know that he needs to tidy up his discipline ahead of the visit of France.

A crooked Owens throw gives Ireland a scrum from which Porter does well to force an important penalty. What looks like an ideal opportunity for Ireland to settle down and regroup, ends in further chaos.

Beirne knocks on before Keenan, who had done brilliantly to win another high ball, was adjudged to have been significantly helped by Lowe blocking Adams off the ball

via GIPHY

A perfectly executed choke tackle by Doris on Tipuric gives his side a much-needed breather, but it proves to be brief.

From the resulting scrum, Ireland look to Lowe’s cannon of a left boot, but the winger fails to find the safety of touch, and instead, gives Wales a chance to launch a counter-attack.

via GIPHY

Loose kicking suddenly becomes rampant, as Sexton finds Williams, and but for poor execution, Wales might have taken advantage of Ireland’s sloppy kick-chase.

The men in green look like they are blowing hard at this stage, which is no surprise given it is the first Test of the year, but Ireland continue to shoot themselves in the foot.

Murray puts a long box-kick down-field before Iain Henderson’s first contribution off the bench is to give away a cheap penalty on Williams, who makes a meal of the incident.

via GIPHY

Ireland’s crazy decision-making has become so widespread that even their most experienced player is now guilty of it.

Sexton breathed a major sigh of relief here, as his cross-field kick, intended for Peter O’Mahony, who was up against the fastest player on the pitch Rio Dyer, was collected by the Welsh winger, only for Hansen to stop him in his tracks.

via GIPHY

With the adrenalin still pumping from the previous tackle, Hansen then fails to find touch after Van der Flier had forced a knock-on from Adams with a trademark thumping hit.

via GIPHY

Ireland eventually work their way into Welsh territory on the hour mark, only for Porter to cough up another penalty, this time for holding on.

Ireland regroup though, and thanks to a big impact off the bench from the likes of Bundee Aki, Jack Conan, Craig Casey and Ross Byrne, they finally get over for their fourth try courtesy of Van der Flier.

That Ireland had to wait so long for the bonus point was partly down to Wales’ doggedness, yet they were helped by Farrell's side letting their standards slip, both in terms of their discipline and their game-management.

With a dangerous French side up next, that kind of sloppiness is enough to focus the minds ahead of an even tougher test.