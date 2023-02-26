The breakdown: Variety of tries signals another strong showing for Ireland’s multi-layered attack

Watching Ireland move through the gears at Stadio Olimpico on Saturday, we were reminded of just how good their attack is when everything is working in-sync.

The multi-layered threat of the system implemented by attack coach Mike Catt and Andy Farrell makes it extremely difficult to defend against because the variation is such that opposition teams are struggling to read Ireland’s intentions.

At times, you wonder if they are holding anything back with the World Cup in mind, particularly when it comes to five-metre tap penalties, as once again over the weekend, Ireland opted against dipping into their box of tricks in that regard.

It was, however, interesting to see them attempt to use the same play that Hugo Keenan scored from against France, and while it didn’t quite work on this occasion, Ireland still managed to score a couple of phases, which further highlighted how well the system is working.

Scoring five tries away from home should not be taken for granted and as much as Farrell will be largely pleased with how the attack functioned without so many key players, the defensive lapses will occupy plenty of his headspace over the next few days.

Ireland showed their intent from the off against Italy with James Lowe almost scoring inside two minutes but they didn’t have to wait too much longer, as they again made the most of the ensuing goal-line drop-out.

Craig Casey collects Paolo Garbisi’s kick and passes to Jack Conan, who is in position to make a strong carry.

via GIPHY

Ireland then look to run the pre-planned set-piece move, with Finlay Bealham again acting as play-maker for Hugo Keenan’s delayed run, but unlike France, Italy read the play.

via GIPHY

Keenan is tackled and as Ireland set up to go wide, Casey scans the space on the blindside and throws a bullet skip pass to Bundee Aki, who does brilliantly to offload to Lowe, who in turn finds James Ryan’s clever support line.

We get a full appreciation of Aki’s superb skill in the below clip

via GIPHY

The skills on show in the lead up to Ireland’s second try was even more impressive, as Ross Byrne, playing flat to the line, linked brilliantly with Mack Hansen, who had come in off his right wing.

Again, it’s a training ground move, as it comes off a set-piece, this time a lineout, with Ireland scoring off first phases, which is always hugely pleasing from a coaches’ point of view.

Aki is again central to the score, as the centre took his Connacht team-mate Hansen’s pass before releasing Keenan, who made the most of some slack Italian defending.

via GIPHY

Aki then went from creator to scorer for Ireland’s third try, which was a great example of Ireland’s attack shape firing on all cylinders.

n the below image, we can see two pods of three forwards, with a back offering an option out the back. In the first pod of three (yellow), Jack Conan is in the middle, with Ryan on his outside and Bealham on his inside, with Byrne loitering in behind.

Outside of them Iain Henderson is between Rónan Kelleher and Caelan Doris, with Keenan out the back (red).

With several options available to him, Conan opts to carry before Casey and Byrne combine to move the ball onto the second pod, where Henderson plays a quality pass on his inside to Kelleher.

via GIPHY

The Italian defence is now scrambling, and as Ryan plays a reverse pass for Byrne, Ireland create an overlap on the left. They take full advantage as Stuart McCloskey, Josh van der Flier and Lowe link with Aki, who finishes a brilliantly executed team try.

The bonus point try five minutes before the break was more about Ireland’s power, as they hammered away at the Italian wall, which crumbled on the back of the relentless pressure.

From a five-metre tap penalty, Kelleher makes the carry and note below how Conan and Doris change direction on the next phase.

via GIPHY

It’s really clever, as they open up the space out wide for Casey to find McCloskey who puts Hansen over for an easy finish.

Ireland had to wait until the 71st minute to score their fifth try, as they struggled to shake off the dogged Italian challenge. However, it was worth waiting for.

It stems from a set-piece again, this time a scrum. Ireland show their patient side, as they work their way through 18 phases before unlocking the defence.

The impact of the bench is very prominent in this try, with Ryan Baird, Conor Murray, Dave Kilcoyne, Tom O’Toole and Peter O’Mahony all heavily involved.

Baird’s subtle pass on the gain-line to Murray is another reminder of the high skill level of the Irish forwards, with Ryan filling in as scrum-half in the following phase.

via GIPHY

Baird throws a similar flat pass to Doris on the 17th phase, as Ireland continue to probe in search of a try to put the result beyond any doubt.

It arrives on the next phase, as Murray makes a trademark sniping break before throwing a sumptuous offload for Hansen, whose free role has allowed him to pop up in the right place at the right time. When Farrell said he doesn’t want his wingers to be ‘tidy’, this is exactly what he meant.

Hansen still has plenty of work to do, but his dazzling footwork leaves Ange Capuozzo for dead.

via GIPHY

It was a fitting way for Ireland to clinch victory, as yet another top-class try put the icing on the cake.

Going into the Six Nations, the big question hanging over Ireland was whether they could add further layers to their attack.

They have delivered an emphatic response over the first three rounds, and yet the coaches and players don’t feel like they have hit top gear.

As positions of strength go, that’s a remarkable place to be, as the Grand Slam dream remains very much alive.