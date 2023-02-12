The Breakdown: How an old Joe Schmidt special allowed Ireland to unlock the French defence

In each of their opening two Six Nations wins, Ireland have outscored the opposition by four tries to one.

Some of the attacking rugby and skills on show have been sublime, yet there is a sense that Ireland have not yet shown their full hand.

We’re thinking specifically around five-metre tap-and-gos, which have almost become another set-piece.

Both in Cardiff last weekend and in Dublin on Saturday, Ireland opted for the route-one, carry-hard approach rather than using one of their pre-planned moves that they are working on behind the scenes.

Leinster have shown great variation in that area this season, and it will be fascinating to see if, or rather when, Ireland decide to dip into their box of tricks over the coming weeks.

The introduction of the goal-line drop-out when the attacking team is held up over the line has created another new set-piece avenue to explore.

France managed to hold Ireland up over the line four times yesterday in what was a remarkable defensive effort that just goes to reiterate how dominant Andy Farrell’s side were.

Andrew Porter was the first to be held up in the eighth minute as France withstood a barrage of pressure.

Rather than let their heads drop after coming away from the 22 entry without any points, Ireland unleashed an old Joe Schmidt special that worked to absolute perfection.

In training and in the video analysis room last week, the brains trust conjured up a variation on a set-piece move that both Leinster and Ireland have used to great effect over the years.

Ireland had clearly identified France’s fringe, pillar defence as being an area of weakness. How they went about exploiting it was sensational.

Before we look a little closer at the intricate move that led to Hugo Keenan’s try, let’s remind ourselves of some of the earlier versions.

Schmidt brought the idea with him to Leinster, and with his side trailing 12-6 against Clermont in the 2012 Heineken Cup semi-final, they pulled it off to spark the comeback that booked their place in the final.

Playing off a lineout, Leinster work the ball in field and set up with a ruck in the middle of the pitch courtesy of a strong Brian O’Driscoll carry.

Isaac Boss then links brilliantly with Richardt Strauss, who puts Rob Kearney through the gap. With options on his left and right, Kearney finds Cian Healy who finishes it off.

via GIPHY

The move was put back in cold storage until Schmidt took over as Ireland head coach. Trailing 3-0 in Twickenham during the 2014 Six Nations meeting, Ireland used the power-play at a similar stage of the game, just after the start.

Again, it comes off a lineout, only this time it’s at the opposite side of the pitch. Jamie Heaslip and Devin Toner perform the O’Driscoll role in terms of making the hard yards and setting up the midfield ruck.

Heaslip then positions himself where Strauss found himself as the play-maker. Kearney disguises his run from deep, and the full-back, almost in identical fashion, breezes through a hole created by England’s poor fringe defence.

This time Kearney runs clear to score himself, but with Johnny Sexton on his left shoulder, he had the option of passing, if required.

via GIPHY

Let’s go back to Saturday’s game and the point when Porter was held up over the line. As Ireland get back into their shape to collect the goal-line drop-out, the move has already been called.

As the previous two examples show, however, there is plenty of work still to be done in order for it to be executed properly.

You usually only get one shot at it because if it doesn’t work the first time, then the opposition defence will know where you are trying to expose them.

Countless hours would have been spent studying France and working on moves like this on the training ground, but to pull it off on the biggest stage is hugely satisfying for the coaches and players.

As James Lowe catches the restart, Keenan is in position to take the pass, with Caelan Doris calling for the ball on his outside.

With a long run up, Doris carries the ball hard but watch his subtle footwork at the initial point of contact in the below clip.

That, coupled with his deceptive power, is enough to break the attempted tackle of France prop Uini Atonio, who doesn’t recover quickly enough to get back into the defensive line.

via GIPHY

Julien Marchand eventually hauls Doris to the ground, but having gotten over the gain-line, the outstanding Ireland No 8 has now put his side into prime attacking position to use the strike play that they had worked so hard on.

The clear-out from Peter O’Mahony, along with Tadhg Beirne and Josh van der Flier ensures good, clean and most importantly, quick ruck ball.

Murray, as Boss had done in that European semi-final 11 years, and as Murray himself had done in the 2014 Six Nations, runs a dummy loop off Finlay Bealham, only for the Ireland prop to pass back on the inside for Keenan, whose Kearney-esque run has caught out the French defence.

via GIPHY

The animation off the ball is vital. From Murray’s dummy loop, to Johnny Sexton, Rob Herring and Garry Ringrose, who has his arm out-stretched calling for the ball, running clever support lines, Keenan has plenty of options on his inside and outside.

Much has been made of Tadhg Furlong’s absence but over the last fortnight, Bealham has eased concerns by delivering two outstanding performances.

The Irish scrum was rock solid against the powerful French, while Bealham showed that he can also step into Furlong’s shoes as that play-making tighthead.

via GIPHY

As with the earlier clips, the reverse angle gives us an even greater appreciation for the intricate moving parts.

Stuart McCloskey also has his hand up wide on the left touchline, which keeps the French defence guessing.

It was always going to take something special to unlock Shaun Edwards’ robust defence but Ireland managed to do so with an old favourite.

via GIPHY

Just as Sexton found himself on Kearney’s shoulder against Clermont and England all those years ago, there he was again, next to Ireland’s rampaging full-back.

“Well, he should have passed it to me,” Sexton laughed, when we asked him to talk us through the try in the immediate aftermath of Ireland's 32-19 win.

Farrell, who was sitting alongside his captain at the time, smilingly interjected:

“We set it up first because we knew it was going to work, by getting held up over the line, obviously we wanted a drop out, and not score earlier than that!”

Sexton continued: “Yeah, it was a good set play. The coaches obviously came up with it. It was a great line by Hugo and a great pass by Finlay, so it’s lovely to see things like that pay off.

“And to put in the work because sometimes your set-piece, your ‘D’ (defence), you’ve got all these things and it would be easy to overlook a goal-line drop-out just to say ‘Just truck it up lads and we’ll get back into our shape.’ Great finish by him (Keenan), he was outstanding again.”

As for memories the try evoked, particularly the one in Heineken Cup semi-final, Sexton added:

“Well, that was off a lineout. This one was slightly different, but still brilliant execution by the lads. It’s brilliant when you can get seven points off something like that.”

Up in the coaching box, Farrell did his best to remain composed, as his delighted attack coach Mike Catt nodded in approval, with video analyst Vinny Hammond, who was also part of Schmidt’s backroom team when he was devising such detailed moves, also revelled in the perfect execution.

via GIPHY

The hours of work had paid off, which set the platform for Ireland to go on and claim a famous victory in what was an epic Test match.

Somewhere down in New Zealand, Schmidt was watching on with a smile on his face, knowing that his famed move remains as devastating as ever.

Now a key part of the All Blacks coaching team, we may well see something similar from the Kiwis later this year.

As for Ireland, they march on, their attack firing, but knowing there is still much more to come.