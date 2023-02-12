| 10.1°C Dublin

The Breakdown: How an old Joe Schmidt special allowed Ireland to unlock the French defence

Hugo Keenan finished off a spectacular set move. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Hugo Keenan finished off a spectacular set move. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Cian Tracey Twitter Email

In each of their opening two Six Nations wins, Ireland have outscored the opposition by four tries to one.

Some of the attacking rugby and skills on show have been sublime, yet there is a sense that Ireland have not yet shown their full hand.

