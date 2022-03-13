| 6.9°C Dublin

The Breakdown: Growing pains inevitable with a work still in progress but Ireland in good place

Ireland's Tadhg Furlong is tackled by England's Sam Simmonds during the match at Twickenham Expand

Ireland's Tadhg Furlong is tackled by England's Sam Simmonds during the match at Twickenham

Cian Tracey Twitter Email

Any analysis of Ireland’s enthralling win over England should start by addressing the elephant in the room, so here goes: what went wrong with the scrum?

Well, the fact that no one knows for sure is part of rugby’s problem and the sport’s quest to grow its audience. Ultimately, the only opinion that mattered at Twickenham was that of Mathieu Raynal, yet it was telling that Nigel Owens felt that at least two, if not three, of England’s penalties should have been awarded to Ireland.

