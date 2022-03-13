The Breakdown: Growing pains inevitable with a work still in progress but Ireland in good place

Any analysis of Ireland’s enthralling win over England should start by addressing the elephant in the room, so here goes: what went wrong with the scrum?

Well, the fact that no one knows for sure is part of rugby’s problem and the sport’s quest to grow its audience. Ultimately, the only opinion that mattered at Twickenham was that of Mathieu Raynal, yet it was telling that Nigel Owens felt that at least two, if not three, of England’s penalties should have been awarded to Ireland.

Whatever about supporters or pundits having differing views on what went on in the depths of the front-row, that two highly respected referees (albeit Owens retired recently) didn’t agree proves how rugby’s intricacies, particularly the scrum, boil down to the interpretation of officials on the day.

The cold hard facts show that Ireland conceded six scrum penalties and a free-kick, which is a cause for concern, but any sense of panic should be kept in check.

Ireland will liaise with World Rugby by requesting feedback from Raynal, as Andy Farrell and his coaches look to get to the bottom of why exactly the French referee pinged their scrum so often.

Despite winning a penalty against the head in the first scrum of the game, Ireland faltered, with Raynal having made up his mind that the England forwards, who had winger Jack Nowell packing down on the flank, were the dominant force.

However, many other refs might have deemed that on a couple of occasions, England’s props were not driving straight and were wheeling the scrum. Instead, Tadhg Furlong finished with three penalties to his name. We can safely say that hasn’t happened too often in the Wexford native’s illustrious career.

In these pages last week, we highlighted our concerns over Ireland’s prop depth chart and on the evidence of what we saw in London, the reliance on Andrew Porter and Furlong was laid bare.

Rónan Kelleher was also a big loss in terms of his scrummaging, as Dan Sheehan got his first taste of being part of a set-piece that was under all sorts of pressure.

The 23-year-old hooker impressed around the pitch, but this was a steep learning curve that all front-rowers must endure in the early part of their career. Ireland will, however, be confident that the hugely talented Sheehan will be all the better for it.

Throughout this year’s Six Nations, Farrell has been keen to ensure that Ireland don’t earn a reputation for being an indisciplined team. The head coach is now under pressure to ensure that his side don’t get a bad name around the scrum.

World Rugby’s feedback will be crucial for this week’s preparations ahead of Saturday’s visit of Scotland, as Ireland’s scrum coach John Fogarty looks to put things right.

With Wayne Barnes taking charge of the Scotland game, it will be fascinating to observe the experienced English referee’s interpretation of the scrum, even if the Scots won’t pose the same challenge.

The scrum woes were indicative of a patchy performance, and for all that there are obvious concerns at making such hard work of it against 14 men for 78 minutes, in this morning’s video review Ireland will reflect on the fact that their own inaccuracies meant they didn’t put England away much sooner.

Following an impressive second half of last year, a sense of giddiness grew around this Ireland team, but internally, no one was getting ahead of themselves because they recognised this is a long road. Even if the game-plan clicked against New Zealand and England last year, the cultural shift in mindset meant further growing pains were inevitable.

There is no doubt that Ireland forced the offload on a couple of occasions but their intent to shift the point of attack and not get sucked into the kind of physical scrap that England and Eddie Jones would have relished was encouraging.

Had Caelan Doris’ first-half try not been correctly ruled out for an earlier knock-on, the floodgates could have opened, but as we have highlighted in the accompanying images, Ireland had several gilt-edged opportunities to pull clear even earlier. Rather than be critical that a few offloads didn’t stick, there should be recognition that Ireland’s new ‘keep the ball alive’ philosophy is still developing.

Just 18 months out from the World Cup, that’s not a bad place to be.

How Ireland's inaccuracies prevented them from getting out of sight

1 - Iain Henderson and Bundee Aki do well to win the turnover and Ireland immediately look to counter-attack. James Lowe (red) works his way infield but rather than play Johnny Sexton on his trademark loop (blue), Lowe throws a poor pass to Garry Ringrose, which means Ireland don’t exploit England’s narrow defence, as Hugo Keenan (yellow) calls for the ball on the outside.

2 - Lowe’s searing break from just outside his own 22 brings play deep into the England half. As in the first example, Lowe again pops up in midfield but declines the overlap on his right. Jack Nowell (yellow) is isolated, while full-back Freddie Steward (blue) recognises the danger and sprints across the back-field, but Lowe opts to carry.

3 - Three phases later, this ideal attacking situation presents itself. Caelan Doris runs a brilliant decoy line (blue) which causes panic in the England defence. Marcus Smith hesitates slightly, with Sexton going out the back to Ringrose, who might have fed Keenan rather than Lowe. Note how Ireland have a huge overlap, including Aki (yellow) who is hugging the left touchline. Again, though, Ireland fail to take advantage, with Lowe throwing a loose offload.

4 - Ireland keep up the pressure, with Keenan stepping in as first receiver and sliding a lovely flat pass to the on-rushing Tadhg Beirne. Nine times out of 10, Beirne’s offload (red) to Henderson goes to hand and the Ulster lock has a clean run to the line, but Joe Marchant does just enough to dislodge the ball. It was the right decision by Beirne, the execution was just slightly off.

5 - How many times have we seen Tadhg Furlong pull off this offload to Aki? This time the ball goes to ground, but again, it was the correct call, as Furlong looked to shift the point of attack. On another day, that offload sticks and Ireland score a try.

6 - By now, Doris runs a cracking line that was similar to the one he scored off against New Zealand last November. With the England defence scrambling, Doris looks to offload to Conor Murray, who would have had a clear run to the line, but Ben Youngs tracks well and does just enough to disrupt the passing lane, as another Ireland try goes-a-begging.