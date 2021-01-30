| 6°C Dublin

The biggest risk to success, who will win and where will Ireland finish - our experts give their Six Nations verdict

Ireland start their Six Nations campaign away to Wales on February 7. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile Expand

Ireland start their Six Nations campaign away to Wales on February 7. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Ahead of the 2021 Six Nations, our panel of experts give their verdict on how Ireland will fare in the upcoming campaign.

Ruaidhri O'Connor

1 - What does a successful Six Nations look like for Andy Farrell?

