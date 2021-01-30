The biggest risk to success, who will win and where will Ireland finish - our experts give their Six Nations verdict

Ahead of the 2021 Six Nations, our panel of experts give their verdict on how Ireland will fare in the upcoming campaign.

Ruaidhri O'Connor

1 - What does a successful Six Nations look like for Andy Farrell?

Third in the last two seasons, Ireland need to mount a realistic title challenge and that means going into the final day against England with it all on the line. Beating Eddie Jones’ side would be a major step forward.

2 - What is the biggest risk to that success?

It feels like the same answer every year, but even at 35 it is Johnny Sexton’s health. His back-ups need experience but the coach needs to win and the drop-off when he’s missing is too great.

3 - There was plenty of criticism of the standard of the Autumn internationals, what one thing would you change to increase the entertainment value in this year's tournament?

Make life more difficult for the box-kicker. Outlaw the ridiculous snake-like protection they receive at the ruck, enforce the five-second ‘use-it’ rule in place to hurry them into action and allow a contest in the air.

4 - Which player from another 6N team would Ireland benefit most from having?

While Maro Itoje would add something special alongside James Ryan and Antoine Dupont would boost any team, Andy Farrell would benefit most from signing his son Owen who is the closest thing to Sexton without the age or injury concerns.

5 - Who will win this year's tournament and where will Ireland finish?

England remain top dogs. While they’re missing top players and their Saracens contingent are under-cooked, Eddie Jones still has a formidable side. If Ireland can take it to the final day, they can win it but more likely they’ll be second.

6 - Name the team you believe Andy Farrell should pick for the Six Nations opener against Wales:

H Keenan; J Larmour, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, K Earls; J Sexton, C Murray; D Kilcoyne, R Kelleher, A Porter; T Beirne, J Ryan; R Ruddock, P O’Mahony, C Doris. Reps: R Herring, C Healy, T Furlong, I Henderson, CJ Stander, J Gibson-Park, B Burns, J Lowe.

Alan Quinlan

1 - What does a successful Six Nations look like for Andy Farrell?

Navigating the first four rounds successfully to set up a Grand Slam decider would be a sure sign of progress. Anything after that would be a bonus, as England, to my mind, are well out in front on this side of the equator.

2 - What is the biggest risk to that success?

The opening game. The first match often plots the course for the rest of the campaign to follow. A wounded Wales will be dangerous and if Ireland were to lose in Cardiff ahead of France’s visit in Round 2, things could unravel pretty quickly.

3 - There was plenty of criticism of the standard of the Autumn internationals, what one thing would you change to increase the entertainment value in this year's tournament?

The referees need to keep pressuring players to use the ball quicker at the breakdown. Stricter policing of the offside line would be great too. It may be wishful thinking but I’m also hoping for a shift away from the relentless kicking we saw last year.

4 - Which player from another 6N team would Ireland benefit most from having?

Maro Itoje. A master of disruption, he would bring aggression, presence and energy to the Ireland pack. A man for the big moment, there isn’t a team in the world he wouldn’t improve.

5 - Who will win this year's tournament and where will Ireland finish?

England are the team to beat. They have pace and power across their side with a strong set-piece, brilliant kicking game and dynamic, physical players in abundance. With home fixtures against Scotland and Italy to get them up to speed, they’ll be hard to slow down thereafter.

6 - Name the team you believe Andy Farrell should pick for the Six Nations opener against Wales:

H Keenan; J Larmour, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, K Earls; J Sexton, C Murray; C Healy, R Kelleher, A Porter; T Beirne, J Ryan; CJ Stander, P O’Mahony, C Doris.

Cian Tracey

1 - What does a successful Six Nations look like for Andy Farrell?

It’s easy to point to results, but Ireland must fine-tune their game-plan and identity under this new coaching staff, while also improving squad depth. If they can manage that along with three away wins and beat either France or England at home, that would be a decent return.

2 - What is the biggest risk to that success?

Being reluctant to change. Too often last year, Ireland looked caught between the old and the new regime. The game is moving quickly but right now, Farrell’s men are part of the chasing pack rather than being out in front.

3 - There was plenty of criticism of the standard of the Autumn internationals, what one thing would you change to increase the entertainment value in this year's tournament?

Defensive systems are increasingly more difficult to break down, as the best teams tend to keep 15 players on their feet, but if officials (including touch judges) policed the offside line properly, we would see more exciting, attacking rugby.

4 - Which player from another 6N team would Ireland benefit most from having?

Given the regular struggles against bigger, more powerful packs, Maro Itoje would solve a lot of Ireland’s problems. The ultra-aggressive England lock looks like an absolute pain to play against, but exactly the kind of player you want on your team. A hugely consistent performer who has it all.

5 - Who will win this year's tournament and where will Ireland finish?

England will be glad of a relatively handy start, especially considering their Saracens players are lacking game-time. France are closing, but Eddie Jones’ men are still the team to beat. A third consecutive third-place finish beckons for Ireland.

6 - Name the team you believe Andy Farrell should pick for the Six Nations opener against Wales:

H Keenan; J Larmour, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, K Earls; J Sexton (capt), C Murray; C Healy, R Herring, A Porter; T Beirne, J Ryan; CJ Stander, P O’Mahony, C Doris.

Luke Fitzgerald

1 - What does a successful Six Nations look like for Andy Farrell?

A successful Six Nations looks like a win. We have a favourable draw with England and France at home... with England coming to Aviva exhausted from 10 weeks in a bubble.

2 - What is the biggest risk to that success?

As ever, any injury to Johnny Sexton.

3 - There was plenty of criticism of the standard of the Autumn internationals, what one thing would you change to increase the entertainment value in this year's tournament?

I don’t think I would change anything – key thing is to get the games played. Six Nations always delivers entertainment in my opinion.

4 - Which player from another 6N team would Ireland benefit most from having?

Initial instinct is Antoine Dupont as he was the Player of the Tournament last year – but I think maybe Elliot Daly for long-range kicking and he could fill that 15 role well.

5 - Who will win this year's tournament and where will Ireland finish?

I think Ireland will win the tournament. Picking from a full complement, good draw and nice coaching ticket with Paul O’Connell in there now.

6 - Name the team you believe Andy Farrell should pick for the Six Nations opener against Wales:

H Keenan; J Larmour, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, A Conway; J Sexton, C Murray; C Healy, D Heffernan, T Furlong; T Beirne, J Ryan; P O’Mahony, W Connors, C Doris.

Will Slattery

1 - What does a successful Six Nations look like for Andy Farrell?

Three wins from three against the PRO14 nations and an upset against either England or France.

2 - What is the biggest risk to that success?

Johnny Sexton’s form and fitness. Clarity is badly needed on the plan at out-half going forward. If things don’t go well, Andy Farrell might have to be ruthless with his captain at the end of this campaign.

3 - There was plenty of criticism of the standard of the Autumn internationals, what one thing would you change to increase the entertainment value in this year's tournament?

Teams ought to move away from the lineout maul from five metres out. Not only is it extremely dull to watch but teams have become very adept at defending it. Give me a quick-tap penalty any day.

4 - Which player from another 6N team would Ireland benefit most from having?

French nine Antoine Dupont would give Ireland a much-needed spark at scrum-half and take some of the attacking burden off Johnny Sexton.

5 - Who will win this year's tournament and where will Ireland finish?

England to win it and Ireland to finish second.

6 - Name the team you believe Andy Farrell should pick for the Six Nations opener against Wales:

H Keenan; J Larmour, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, J Lowe; J Sexton, C Murray; D Kilcoyne, R Kelleher, A Porter; J Ryan, T Beirne; R Ruddock, P O’Mahony, C Doris.

Tony Ward

1 - What does a successful Six Nations look like for Andy Farrell?

According to the main man, the gap has narrowed so to finish above England or France, but also to beat one or other along the way, would make for a reasonably successful return.

2 - What is the biggest risk to that success?

The opening game – if it’s not Italy – is the tone-setter. To lose in Cardiff would be tantamount to disaster. To describe it as a potential banana skin would also reflect a misplaced arrogance on our part. It’s as tough as it gets.

3 - There was plenty of criticism of the standard of the Autumn internationals, what one thing would you change to increase the entertainment value in this year's tournament?

Leave the pathetic box-kick and mind-numbing scrums aside and still rugby has a problem. Space is at a premium and yet match officials fail to apply the offside law on either side of the gain line. More rigid enforcement would be a good start.

4 - Which player from another 6N team would Ireland benefit most from having?

It would be tasty to have either French half-back – Antoine Dupont or Romain Ntamack – on board but I’d be going a little closer to home for either Anthony Watson or Billy Vunipola. Vunipola’s power is an asset to anyone but Watson would make a perfect fit at full-back for Farrell.

5 - Who will win this year's tournament and where will Ireland finish?

England to retain the title with Ireland finishing third.

6 - Name the team you believe Andy Farrell should pick for the Six Nations opener against Wales:

H Keenan; J Larmour, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, J Lowe; J Sexton, C Murray; C Healy, R Herring, A Porter; I Henderson, J Ryan (capt); CJ Stander, P O’Mahony, C Doris.

Vincent Hogan

1 - What does a successful Six Nations look like for Andy Farrell?

Ireland need to contend for the title, which means the closing game against England in Dublin must feel like a meeting of equals. Under Andy Farrell, trips to London and Paris have proved fruitless. Having the French and English on our territory needs to be a game-changer

2 - What is the biggest risk to that success?

Lack of precision. Also a sense that there may not be the same culture of accountability within the squad since Joe Schmidt’s departure. Presumably, Paul O’Connell’s recruitment as forwards coach is intended to address this.

3 - There was plenty of criticism of the standard of the Autumn internationals, what one thing would you change to increase the entertainment value in this year's tournament?

In the absence of crowds, sport generally has a different vibe, but there’s a sense that rugby is suffering more than most. Increasing entertainment can only be achieved through real tactical innovation and the bravery to deploy it.

4 - Which player from another 6N team would Ireland benefit most from having?

Maro Itoje. The England lock is a future Lions captain just as, many believe, is James Ryan. A second-row combining both would give Ireland untouchable strength in that area and a platform to dominate any opposition up front.

5 - Who will win this year's tournament and where will Ireland finish?

The schedule allows England get off to a flier and, with key injuries cutting into France’s squad strength, the title is theirs to lose. Ireland to finish third.

6 - Name the team you believe Andy Farrell should pick for the Six Nations opener against Wales:

H Keenan; A Conway, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, K Earls; J Sexton, C Murray; C Healy, R Herring, T Furlong; T Beirne, J Ryan; R Ruddock, J van der Flier, C Doris.

Sinead Kissane

1 - What does a successful Six Nations look like for Andy Farrell?

Win the away games against Wales, Italy and Scotland and show in the home games that they have the intelligence and nous to compete and use their strengths accordingly. Ireland have the players to beat France. They need the game-plan to beat England.

2 - What is the biggest risk to that success?

In 2020, Ireland didn’t learn from their two defeats against England in 2019; this year they have to bring something to the party. And Ireland need their lineout to become a weapon again, not a move that undermines their play.

3 - There was plenty of criticism of the standard of the Autumn internationals, what one thing would you change to increase the entertainment value in this year's tournament?

Being content for the opposition to have the ball and make a mistake, like England at times in the autumn, seemed anti-rugby but also very much rugby of its time. At least Finn Russell is back to keep the opposition (and his own team-mates) guessing.

4 - Which player from another 6N team would Ireland benefit most from having?

Can we change this to: which coach from a coaching team would Ireland benefit most from having as a player? That would be Paul O’Connell, of course. Ireland’s lineout breaking down at pivotal moments last year was a tough watch. Let’s hope O’Connell can make an immediate impact.

5 - Who will win this year's tournament and where will Ireland finish?

Hard to look beyond England even with their recent withdrawals; Ireland could finish second. There could be more unpredictability than normal in this year’s Six Nations. It’s the kind of Championship where they could beat France at home but lose to Scotland away.

6 - Name the team you believe Andy Farrell should pick for the Six Nations opener against Wales:

H Keenan; J Larmour, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, K Earls; J Sexton, C Murray; C Healy, R Herring, A Porter; T Beirne, J Ryan; CJ Stander, P O’Mahony, C Doris.

David Kelly

1 - What does a successful Six Nations look like for Andy Farrell?

At no risk of applying a moral imperative, with pandemic denying the squad physical access to their families for months, one hopes that the Irish side set upon their task with an intention to entertain, not enervate, a nation’s addled psyche.

2 - What is the biggest risk to that success?

The surfeit of stats which tends to supersede any temptation to embark upon any expression of flair or fancy; Ireland are not alone in being imprisoned by thinking how the game should be played, rather than feeling it.

3 - There was plenty of criticism of the standard of the Autumn internationals, what one thing would you change to increase the entertainment value in this year's tournament?

Given that we have mentioned, annually, a variety of obvious changes and interpretations, which have all been ignored, only the coaches and players can save the international game now. Should they so wish.

4 - Which player from another 6N team would Ireland benefit most from having?

Antoine Dupont. Ireland’s lineout in 2020 was so shocking, you could have put this little genius in the second-row and he would still have ran the show.

5 - Who will win this year's tournament and where will Ireland finish?

Hopefully, France, propelling the continent into a post-pandemic landscape with some thrilling fare and flair and brutish and brutal forward play; Ireland, if they believe in themselves and are allowed to, can be best also-ran.

6 - Name the team you believe Andy Farrell should pick for the Six Nations opener against Wales:

J Larmour; J Lowe, G Ringrose, J Sexton, K Earls; B Burns, C Murray; C Healy, R Herring, A Porter; J Ryan, T Beirne, CJ Stander, P O’Mahony, C Doris.

Alan Waldron

1 - What does a successful Six Nations look like for Andy Farrell?

In simple terms, winning a minimum of four games. Beyond that, development with ball in hand – increasing the involvements of the back-three for starters – and proof that the lineout can be a reliable attacking weapon once again after too many shaky moments in 2020.

2 - What is the biggest risk to that success?

Trips to Wales and Scotland. It’s fine talking about a shoot-out against England on the final day or targeting the French in Dublin, but recent form would suggest there isn’t much between Ireland and their Celtic cousins.

3 - There was plenty of criticism of the standard of the Autumn internationals, what one thing would you change to increase the entertainment value in this year's tournament?

Players hurried up by referees – encouraging scrum-halves to use the ball at the back of ridiculously lengthy rucks; prodding packs to swiftly assume their positions for lineouts; and minimising scrum re-sets.

4 - Which player from another 6N team would Ireland benefit most from having?

Considering Ireland’s current hooking situation I’d plump for Jamie George. He rarely delivers a performance worthy of less than 8/10, plays with an energy and a care-free attitude that is sometimes lacking in the Irish set-up, and would bring stability to a wobbly lineout.

5 - Who will win this year's tournament and where will Ireland finish?

It would be a surprise if England didn’t arrive in Dublin on March 20 with 18 points or more already in the bag. I don’t expect to see Ireland still genuinely in the mix for honours at that stage, with a slip-up along the way and another third-place finish the most likely outcome.

6 - Name the team you believe Andy Farrell should pick for the Six Nations opener against Wales:

H Keenan; J Larmour, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, K Earls; J Sexton, C Murray; C Healy, R Herring, A Porter; T Beirne, J Ryan; CJ Stander, P O’Mahony, C Doris.

Billy Keane

1 - What does a successful Six Nations look like for Andy Farrell?

It’s all about winning. If we can beat Scotland, Wales, Italy and one of either France or England, Andy will be happy. Bringing in new players gradually is a sound policy and he will be hoping for a new star.

2 - What is the biggest risk to that success?

Injuries, Covid, and the lineout. It will take Paul O’Connell some time to fix the lineout. We also need to stop giving away silly penalties.

3 - There was plenty of criticism of the standard of the Autumn internationals, what one thing would you change to increase the entertainment value in this year's tournament?

I wouldn’t change too much. I liked the way the team played in the autumn. There will be new tricks this time out but it’s not about entertainment. If you want entertainment, go to bingo.

4 - Which player from another 6N team would Ireland benefit most from having?

Maro Itoje is the best in the world right now. He’s huge, has brains and heart. Itoje has attitude too and he never backs off.

5 - Who will win this year's tournament and where will Ireland finish?

I give Ireland a good chance of winning if we get the bit of luck with injuries. I am convinced we will beat England. We were close to France in the autumn. We have the big two at home. Wales and Scotland could be banana skins. Ireland it is.

6 - Name the team you believe Andy Farrell should pick for the Six Nations opener against Wales:

H Keenan; K Earls, C Farrell, R Henshaw, J Larmour; J Sexton, C Murray; C Healy, R Herring , A Porter; J Ryan, T Beirne; P O’Mahony, CJ Stander, C Doris.

Neil Francis

1 - What does a successful Six Nations look like for Andy Farrell?

Beating England or France at home.

2 - What is the biggest risk to that success?

Losing Johnny Sexton or Tadhg Furlong.

3 - There was plenty of criticism of the standard of the Autumn internationals, what one thing would you change to increase the entertainment value in this year's tournament?

A law change to make the double tackle illegal and conversely making latching illegal. This would allow players to offload. Fewer phases, less process. They still have not figured it out yet how an effective offloading game would revolutionise rugby.

4 - Which player from another 6N team would Ireland benefit most from having?

Antoine Dupont. Best player in the championship bar none. He is a chess player and as a result scores loads of tries. Superb service and the most natural footballer in the Six Nations.

5 - Who will win this year's tournament and where will Ireland finish?

England. There is only one place to finish.

6 - Name the team you believe Andy Farrell should pick for the Six Nations opener against Wales:

H Keenan; J Larmour, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, K Earls; J Sexton, A Dupont!; C Healy, R Kelleher, T Furlong; T Beirne, J Ryan; CJ Stander, P O’Mahony, C Doris.