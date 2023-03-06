The big selection decision facing Andy Farrell as Ireland chase Grand Slam

A position of strength invites difficult decisions.

On the one hand, Andy Farrell and his management group have an unbeaten team who have negotiated their way through three rounds of Six Nations action with maximum points to set themselves up for one last push for a title and Grand Slam.

On the other, he could welcome five front-line players back to full fitness. Three have played no part in the action thus far, while two missed the win over Italy.

Throw in the performance off the bench of one or two young tyros who grabbed their opportunity in Rome with two hands and a couple of key injuries and you have a string of conundrums that must be solved before the team depart for Edinburgh on Friday.

Ireland have been excellent thus far, but it could be argued that the two toughest tasks lie ahead.

​

Ramifications

Considering the World Cup ramifications, the trip to Scotland to face Gregor Townsend’s confident side is laced with danger while England will relish the prospect of crashing an Irish party on St Patrick’s weekend.

Much will depend on performances at training where the returning stars must prove they are fit and ready.

The expectation is that they will all be available for selection by the end of next week, although Garry Ringrose and James Lowe sat out training on Thursday along with Stuart McCloskey and Cian Healy.

The balance between rewarding a winning team and introducing some of the world’s leading players is a delicate one, but Farrell has been adept at getting selections right while maintaining the camp’s happiness.

There is also the issue of a six-day turnaround between Ireland’s visit to Edinburgh and their final-round clash with England in Dublin.

Read More

As we see it, there could be as many as seven or eight changes to the team that navigated choppy waters in Rome.

One will be enforced, with Finlay Bealham joining Tadhg Beirne and Joe McCarthy in being ruled out of the tournament. Lowe missed yesterday’s training session at the Aviva Stadium and that’s a big concern. Farrell retained 27 players for this week’s training camp, 23 of them trained on Thursday including Johnny Sexton, Jamison Gibson-Park, Robbie Henshaw and Tadhg Furlong.

If fit, it would be no surprise to see them all involved next weekend.

​

Decision 1: The half-backs

Craig Casey and Ross Byrne were good in Rome, but not to the extent that they challenged the hierarchy.

If Sexton can overcome his injury issue, then he’ll captain the team at Murrayfield with Byrne reverting to the bench.

Scrum-half is a slightly more complicated picture.

Gibson-Park has been out since withdrawing late from the opening game against Wales and in his absence Conor Murray and Casey have done well.

At his best, Leinster’s Kiwi adds a layer of menace to Ireland’s attack. His speed of delivery and capacity to make decisions on the fly are world-class.

Murray has demonstrated a real ability to deliver off the bench

and Farrell likes his experience and calm in the closing stages of tight games.

In Rome, he reminded everyone of his capacity to break games with big moments too.

Gibson-Park is in his second week of full training and, if he can come through unscathed, then you’d expect he’ll start.

Decision 2: The midfield

The combination of McCloskey and Bundee Aki didn’t work in Rome so Farrell has a ready-made excuse to tear up his midfield if he feels the need. There are a couple of scenarios at play. If Ringrose is fit, he’ll play and then it’s a question of who starts alongside him.

McCloskey has worn the No 12 shirt in six successive games but Farrell picked Aki there initially for the Italy game and Henshaw’s return means he has three strong options.

If he trains well, the Leinster star could come straight back in, especially with McCloskey sitting out yesterday’s training session alongside Ringrose.

Ireland are upbeat on Ringrose’s fitness but things would get trickier if his calf doesn’t clear up.

If he’s absent, Henshaw would likely start at No 13. He’s never played alongside McCloskey, but has a long-standing relationship with Aki.

If both players are not fit, Farrell may opt for Jimmy O’Brien at outside centre and it was notable that the utility back was retained in the squad this week. Lowe’s absence could complicate matters, with O’Brien the next man up at No 11.

Given Scotland’s strength in the midfield and Ireland’s struggles there against Italy, there’s a lot to ponder.

​

Decision 3: The Furlong conundrum

The strength of Bealham’s contribution has lessened the concern about Furlong, but the Wexford native’s succession of soft-tissue injuries now looms large. His involvement in games has been curtailed by the injuries, his return has been pushed out time and time again and now Ireland need him to pitch up ready to play.

While John Ryan will come back into the World Cup picture after his stint in New Zealand, Ireland’s tighthead options beyond Bealham and Furlong are Tom O’Toole, Cian Healy and Roman Salanoa. Andrew Porter hasn’t trained at No 3 in a long time.

Furlong will come straight into the team, with O’Toole on a run of impressive bench cameos.

The issues will arise if Furlong is ruled out. Healy has dabbled on the other side and has huge experience, while Salanoa is the coming force but remains very raw. Scotland and England would be licking their lips at the prospect of testing any of that trio.

Furlong’s fitness is arguably the key to the Grand Slam.

​

Decision 4: The tactical changes

As well as the returning heroes, Farrell has some form decisions to make.

It looks likely that he’ll bring Peter O’Mahony back in at blindside to allow Caelan Doris to shift back to the No 8 shirt where he makes more of a mark.

That would see Jack Conan revert to the bench and, while Gavin Coombes’ Munster form deserves recognition, it’s difficult to see Farrell turning to him at this stage of the campaign.

The player who took his chance the most in Rome was Ryan Baird, who was the first tactical sub on to the field and wrested control of the game back for his side.

Iain Henderson was quiet during his stint but his experience and set-piece nous may win him the day.

Baird may ironically pay a price for having too much impact and be asked to do the same job again.

Alternatively, Farrell could look to rotate a lock and a back-row between the two remaining fixtures to keep things fresh. Normally, a team with three wins from three would pick itself. Not so this time.

​

Rúaidhrí O’Connor’s team to face Scotland:

Hugo Keenan; Mack Hansen, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Johnny Sexton, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong; Iain Henderson, James Ryan; Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris. Reps: Rónan Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne, Tom O’Toole, Ryan Baird, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Ross Byrne, Bundee Aki.