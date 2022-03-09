The atmosphere, the crowd and the battle - Ireland vs England at Twickenham is something special

An elite and illustrious WhatsApp group, of which we are a member, numbers nine key global influencers with an interest in rugby.

That level of interest ranges from full on down to fairly keen. All would make plans of some sort for every Ireland Test match. Those plans would range from travelling to work, or support, to squaring away a high stool and a clear run at the before and afters.

With only a few sleeps to go now before heading back across the water, in what feels like an age, we canvassed the group to see how many had sampled first hand the Twickenham experience. If you’re a rugby fan and you haven’t made the trip, we’d recommend you put it on the bucket list.

Of our little group, five have never been to that leafy part of south-west London. Two others remember being there just once, in 1986: over for a weekend to see Ireland in the Championship on the Saturday and then scheduled to play a club game against London Irish in Sunbury the following day.

Having travelled over on the Friday night, the quality of that Sunday game was always compromised, so they were delighted when Sunbury was frozen off.

Twickenham, of course, had the hot air blowers on hand and the big game went ahead. With controversial selections in the pack - Paul Kennedy in for Phil Orr and Brian McCall ahead of Willie Anderson - there was a huge focus on the Irish scrum. It reversed at speed all day, much to the delight of Orr and Anderson, as well as England number eight Dean Richards, who got two tries himself and was the pilot that landed a penalty try.

Of the others in our WhatsApp band, one sat high in the south stand on St George’s Day in 2011 when Bath beat Wasps on a roasting April afternoon. We were over for the weekend as part of the London Irish minis rugby festival, one of the truly great events on the rugby calendar in these islands and a credit to that club.

We found it hard to believe that none of the others had been there when Twickenham is at its best. One fella went close four years ago only for the tickets to fall through at the last minute. To add to the pain, it was Ireland’s Grand Slam game there on St Patrick’s Day.

There was a method to the way Ireland opened up their opponents that afternoon, a bit out of kilter with what we associate as inseparable from good days in Twickenham: crazed passion from men in green overwhelming the home team.

“I don’t want to generalise but a lot of Celtic nations tend to be held as more emotionally charged than we are,” was how England prop Joe Marler put it this week.

Marler was on the bench that day. It was the height of the Joe Schmidt era. Drawing a line from that through the winning tour to Australia and then the November defeat of the All Blacks, it was the top of the mountain, from which we could see another mountain in Japan a year later.

Schmidt’s method was an interesting combination of brutality and precision for which players needed a clear head. The three first half tries were a mix: Garry Ringrose taking advantage of the wreckage from a perfectly delivered Johnny Sexton bomb; a clinical incision off set-piece for CJ Stander to score; and then the blunt edge finished with the skill of a young man, Jacob Stockdale, scoring a record seventh try in a Six Nations campaign.

There were 10 phases leading to his chip and chase to score in the corner. It was the tail end of the first half. They could have put it out halfway through and taken their 14-5 lead as a down-payment on success, but they kept going for a bigger payday. By that stage, the Twickenham crowd had grown weary of Ireland racking up long sequences of possession. On such a bitterly cold day, it was deadening stuff.

Quietening the crowd in Paris is seen as key to success in France but it works pretty nicely in Twickenham as well. The difference in mood there between England in full flow and England in reverse is a country mile.

The sheer size of the place, with everyone belting out the jaunty tune about Mrs Windsor, is hugely impressive. It’s not Cardiff – a genuinely unique experience on the national anthem circuit - but it’s big and loud and you can see why Marler makes the point about the Celtic nations not having cornered the market on passion. It would be impossible not to be aroused if it was your team.

In those moments between the band taking their leave and the referee taking over, you feel privileged to have a ringside seat.

But it’s not always plain sailing. At the World Cup in 2015, the Twickenham atmosphere soured with England’s defeat Wales. By the time they had lost to the Wallabies, it was poisonous. Lots of people wanted to get out of there as fast as possible, but sadly there is no nifty escape from that stadium on any day, where local transport facilities are chewing gum and string trying to bind a bulk package.

So book your trip and take your time. Get there early. Relax, enjoy the atmosphere and the experience, and hope that the chariot isn’t on turbo charge and Ireland are not in the ditch.