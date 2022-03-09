| 6.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The atmosphere, the crowd and the battle - Ireland vs England at Twickenham is something special

Brendan Fanning

Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton celebrate after winning the Grand Slam at Twickenham in 2018. Image credit: Sportsfile. Expand

Close

Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton celebrate after winning the Grand Slam at Twickenham in 2018. Image credit: Sportsfile.

Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton celebrate after winning the Grand Slam at Twickenham in 2018. Image credit: Sportsfile.

Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton celebrate after winning the Grand Slam at Twickenham in 2018. Image credit: Sportsfile.

An elite and illustrious WhatsApp group, of which we are a member, numbers nine key global influencers with an interest in rugby.

That level of interest ranges from full on down to fairly keen. All would make plans of some sort for every Ireland Test match. Those plans would range from travelling to work, or support, to squaring away a high stool and a clear run at the before and afters.

Most Watched

Privacy