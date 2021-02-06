The 80 minutes in Cardiff will be feral. Two men will ensure Ireland are in the right emotional state

When World Cup winning Nick Farr-Jones hung up his boots in 1993 it freed him to indulge in the kind of overseas experience denied him when he was playing for the Wallabies.

OE as the Aussies call it. He went to Paris, where he settled into a nice gig with the French multinational finance house, Société Genérale.

One of the delights Farr-Jones enjoyed in that city was the crack in the James Joyce pub on Boulevard Gouvion-Saint-Cyr. Spoof was a popular guessing game at the time, especially if you were sitting on a high stool. Tuesday night was spoof night in the James Joyce, and Farr-Jones was a devotee, pitting his wits against his new pals to see who would get lumbered with the next round of drinks. So, as it happens, was a buddy of ours from school, who worked in Bank of America’s Paris office.

There was a happy little social set there, all of them rugby fans. So when Farr-Jones eyed up a weekend trip to Dublin for his first Five Nations game, all he needed was a ticket. Which is when we were pressed into service.

On the morning of the game — Ireland against Scotland in 1996 — we stopped off at Jury’s Hotel in Ballsbridge to hand over the ticket. Not sure exactly what to expect from one of the game’s greats, who had retired only a few years earlier, what we hadn’t bargained on was the wide-eyed reaction of this fella gratefully receiving his ticket to rugby’s equivalent of Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory.

“Mate, this is unbelievable!” he said, of the atmosphere building outside. “We don’t have anything like this at home.”

Fair enough.

Later that year we were lucky enough to cover a Bledisloe Cup game in Brisbane. Yes, Caxton Street was heaving with fans before and after the game in Lang Park (the historic forerunner to Suncorp Stadium), but it was a few beers out the back compared to the party atmosphere that would unfold across a chunk of Dublin 2 and 4 for a Championship match. For us it was a lesson in being thankful for stuff you take for granted.

In the cavernous Principality Stadium, Wales and Ireland will pick up where Italy and France in Rome, and England and Scotland in London, left off: playing to largely empty stadia. While we appreciate the emotional and financial value of a normal Six Nations weekend, Andy Farrell will be happy enough to open Ireland’s campaign to the echo. There is some silver lining to this cloud.

The scene-setting kicked off early in the week. The IRFU were quick to point out their smooth and seamless logistics in bussing a horde of Ulsterians to provide live opposition to the Ireland squad in the high-tech splendour of Abbotstown. From another jurisdiction, no less. No invoking of the Northern Ireland Protocol. No need to ring Arlene or Michelle. One bubble meets another bubble, and without background graffiti they merge beautifully into one happy sphere.

Next they roll out Paul O’Connell for some media work. We can’t honestly remember what O’Connell was like on this stuff in his earliest days. Neither can he, probably, given he was concussed on a try-scoring debut against Wales in Lansdowne Road in 2002. By the end of his career, however, he was extraordinarily good at making the mundane sound interesting.

The press conference after a captain’s run is traditionally the dullest episode in a genre that is rarely box office. O’Connell had the ability to deliver a line that would carry the story. Moreover, for such an uncompromising character on the field, he was always alive to doing just that. So his comments last week about the challenge of the new job had everybody focused. It all added to the impression of a group getting their ducks in a row.

By midweek Wales had an announcement of their own to make. Josh Adams, a terrific player on whose broad shoulders the hopes of teammates and fans alike were being carried, was out of the frame. It was impossible not to imagine the reaction of coach Wayne Pivac when the news was delivered to him. A Welsh colleague described him as “looking very pissed off” when talking to the local media last week. Zoom is hardly the ideal medium for reading body language, but what other way could he feel? How could Adams, a Lion in waiting, the top try-scorer in the 2019 World Cup, not think that being part of a large family gathering was bad for business?

Last year, under Pivac, Wales played ten Tests and lost seven, beating only Georgia and Italy (twice). He had taken over from Warren Gatland, whose place in the pantheon of Welsh rugby greats has long since been secure — quite a trick for a Kiwi. Gatland’s compatriot has had a miserable time trying to imprint on Wales the attacking game of his successful Scarlets. Then Adams, through thoughtlessness at a time when everyone should be switched on, becomes the second star absent from the Wales back three. Take the suspended Liam Williams and Adams out of the picture and you see a team weaker for two avoidable losses.

In the early noughties there was a sense that Wales, under the stubborn Steve Hansen, were the dream opposition. Unlike feisty Italy, for whom access to the Six Nations came a few years too late, there was no threat they would turn you over. We referred earlier to Paul O’Connell’s debut against them. Ireland put 54 points on Wales that day in Lansdowne Road. They were all over the shop. Two years later it was 36-15.

That isn’t the case now, but Gatland got out at the right time. The core of this Wales side are at varying points in their journey down the hill, having served Gatland well. Ken Owens, Alun Wyn Jones, Dan Biggar, Leigh Halfpenny, the recalled Dan Lydiate, Taulepe Faletau — none of them with their best years in front of them. This presents Wayne Pivac with a conundrum: if these lads get up for it — and there is every chance they will — then the coach will be lumbered with them for a while yet. That doesn’t look promising.

Meantime in the green corner, Andy Farrell is hoping his crew can rub some magic liniment into the rust and get off to a flyer. James Lowe’s last game of rugby was the Autumn Nations Cup defeat by England in late November. Both props on the bench, Dave Kilcoyne and Tadhg Furlong, are best left til late in the day. Iain Henderson is also well short of a gallop, inactive since the England game. Johnny Sexton is, as ever given his age, a valuable resource to be managed.

Read More

With Farrell and O’Connell in the camp it’s unlikely Ireland will struggle to find the right emotional state. Given the pressure Wales are under you know they are already half way there, certainly if word from their camp last week is on the money. So if Nick Farr-Jones was on hand he’d be getting a different twist on a Championship encounter. It will have none of the atmosphere or revelry or sheer excess of a Six Nations weekend. But the 80 minutes will be feral. This is not a game of spoof.