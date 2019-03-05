'That’s his way of communicating' - Rob Kearney dismisses criticism of Johnny Sexton ahead of France clash

Writing in this morning's Irish Independent, former Ireland out-half Tony Ward described Sexton's angry outbursts as "unacceptable".

Cameras caught the No 10 launch an expletive-laden tirade when coming off the pitch in Rome, kicking a towel as did so.

However, his long-time team-mate says the team are more than used to the World Player of the Year's manner and believes it doesn't have any detrimental impact.

"No, I don't think so," Kearney said when asked if the statement was accurate, adding he's been on the end of Sexton's tongue-lashing on a weekly basis.

"That’s Johnny isn’t it. We’re a little bit used to it. We all get frustrated and we all show our frustration in different ways. I’ve played with Johnny for 15 odd years so I’m the wrong person to ask.

“Johnny understands the game very well and is very clear in how he wants to play it. That’s his way of communicating it."

Ireland are looking to finish the Six Nations on a high after struggling through the first three rounds, but Kearney warned that France will produce a tournament-best France performance on Sunday.

The full-back says Les Bleus are likely to sense some vulnerability in an Irish side struggling for form after three under-par performances in the SIx Nations so far.

Jacques Brunel has named an unchanged team for the clash after returning to winning ways against Scotland.

And they will arrive in Dublin full of belief that they can build on last week's victory in Paris.

“I think we’re probably going to get the best France performance we’ve seen so far, unusual for them to pick the same side two weeks on the bounce, huge sign of confidence. We’re expecting a pretty good French side," Kearney said.

“I think they’ll probably sniff a little bit of blood, if you’re analysing a team that is not firing at their best, that’s the nature of sport."

Joe Schmidt said his squad was "a bit broken" by the opening round defeat to England and Kearney sees the games against France and Wales as a chance to find form going into the World Cup.

“There is a probably an element of that," he said. "It’s an opportunity to learn too. You go to a World Cup and potentially lose your first game and still have a chance of winning it.

"We have to get better as a team, havinga bad week, getting straight back on the horse next week.

“Ideally we finish the competition with two wins and then we’re into the world Cup in a much better place.

"One of the big mantras of this team is looking at what is right in front of you. There is nobody in this group looking too far ahead.

"We can turn this whole tournament around in 80 minutes this weekend and all of a sudden we’re top of the world again."

Online Editors