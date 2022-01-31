Andy Farrell’s hope that James Ryan and Iain Henderson would be back in full training by the end of last week may not have come to pass, but even if it had, the Ireland head coach would have been hard pushed to ignore the form of Tadhg Beirne.

As Farrell continues to build squad depth towards next year’s World Cup, he wants to arrive at a position whereby the over-reliance on certain players is kept to a minimum.

In an ideal world, Ryan and Henderson would be fit and firing, yet their delayed return to training on Tuesday following lengthy lay-offs means that it would be an unnecessary risk to start both first-choice locks in Saturday’s Six Nations opener against Wales, especially considering how well Beirne has been playing.

The pecking order can be debated, but in Farrell’s eyes, Ryan and Henderson is his go-to second-row pairing. However, both have played just once since Ireland’s win over New Zealand in November.

To say they are short of game-time is an understatement. Beirne, on the other hand, has been outstanding for Munster in recent weeks, as he enjoys a remarkably consistent run of form.

In some people’s minds, he is still caught between two stools in terms of being a back-row or second-row at Test level, yet his repeated excellent performances suggest he isn’t out of place in either position.

It’s also worth bearing in mind the Wales pack that arrives in Dublin this weekend is far from a fearsome unit, particularly without their talisman Alun Wyn Jones and the impressive Justin Tipuric. Regardless of who Wales pick, Beirne looks primed to deliver for Ireland once again.

Spurred on by the disappointment of not featuring more for the Lions last summer, Beirne continues to show how Warren Gatland missed a trick.

At Munster, the 30-year-old has grown in stature in recent months by stepping up in terms of his leadership and running of the lineout.

Billy Holland’s retirement left a void, while RG Snyman’s injury struggles have put an even greater emphasis on Beirne’s shoulders.

His lineout-calling is improving all the time and working regularly with Paul O’Connell has certainly helped, which is another reason why Farrell will not have any concerns about selecting Beirne for the Wales clash.

Although Ryan and Henderson are the primary lineout-callers in the squad, it is an area of the game that Beirne has put a huge focus on.

The esteem with which he is held by the Munster coaches and players was evidenced by the fact that he took over the captaincy for the win over Ulster last month after Peter O’Mahony was a late withdrawal.

Beirne was calm and measured in his dealings with the referee and, crucially, he didn’t allow the added responsibility to hinder his play.

As he so often is, Beirne was a menace at the breakdown and fittingly it was his steal with the clock almost in the red that sealed the vital win.

He followed that up with another dominant display in Castres, where another late turnover allowed Munster to launch the final attack that ultimately produced the converted try that snatched victory.

Beirne’s major strength will always be around the breakdown but there is a feeling that Munster and Ireland can still get more out of him in attack.

From that end, it will be fascinating to see how much freedom Farrell gives Beirne on Saturday because he perfectly encapsulates Ireland’s more expansive style of play.

Wales Test weeks are always extra special for the Kildare man, who could easily have opted to play for his adopted country rather than backing himself to make it with Ireland.

Beirne’s two successful seasons with the Scarlets are a lesson for any young Irish player who doesn’t make it with his or her home province.

Four years on since joining Munster, Beirne’s decision has fully paid off, even if the man who brought him to Wales would much rather he was lining out for him this weekend.

Before he became Wales boss, Wayne Pivac played a pivotal role in helping Beirne seize his second chance at Scarlets after Leinster deemed him surplus to requirements.

“He was a great signing, he performed above what we expected,” Pivac said of the man he tried to persuade to play for Wales. “It’s great to see any player you’ve coached at club level to go on and have that honour of playing for their country.”

Pivac will be even more pleased if his Wales players can nullify Beirne’s threat on Saturday. But as most teams find out to their detriment, that is easier said than done.

Ryan and Henderson will hopefully come through Tuesday’s training unscathed, and even if they do, Farrell will surely look to Beirne as the first second-row on his team sheet.