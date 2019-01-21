Tadhg Beirne ruled out of the Six Nations clashes with England and Scotland with Quinn Roux called up

In-form Munster lock Tadhg Beirne has been ruled out of the opening two rounds of the Six Nations with a knee injury.

Beirne suffered the knock while putting in a man of the match display in the province's 9-7 victory over Exeter on Saturday that booked a trip to Edinburgh in the Champions Cup quarter-finals.

The medial ligament injury will sideline the Kildare native for the clash with England on February 2 at the Aviva and the trip to Scotland seven days later.

Connacht's Quinn Roux will travel with Joe Schmidt's squad to a training camp in Portugal today as Beirne's replacement.

Leinster wing Adam Byrne will travel to Portugal with Ireland as injury cover for Andrew Conway, who will be fully fit to train next week.

Jack Conan will remain at home to get treatment on a shoulder concern, while Rob Kearney and Jack McGrath will stay at Leinster to pick up more game time in the PRO14.

Online Editors