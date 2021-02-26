Struggling Italians have still managed to be a stone in the shoe for several Ireland coaches

Italy players celebrate their victory over Ireland in Rome in 2013 as Brian O'Driscoll and his team-mates applaud the Italians from the pitch. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

History’s records might tell us that an Irish meeting with Italy is likely to produce only one immediate conclusion this weekend.

However, history’s narrative also informs that the fixture can often signify the unravelling of a coaching ticket, whether unfurled with immediate catastrophic consequences or else ushering in a period of wavering uncertainty.

As Andy Farrell front-loaded his side with seasoned campaigners, repudiating any sense of adventure or ambition in his desperate quest for a maiden success in 2021, he will be acutely aware of this fact.

Victory against Italy will not halt the stuttering progress of this Irish squad, no more than the romp against them last year ushered in any sense of clarity.

Read More

And anything less than an easy win will simply multiply the question marks swirling around a coaching ticket whose stilted progress so deep into its reign remains, as captain Johnny Sexton confirmed this week, “frustrating”.

While they have lost all but one of this century’s fixtures against Ireland, Italy have nevertheless been an instructive – and destructive – presence in the narrative of how so many Irish coaches have faltered in the professional era.

Aside from Joe Schmidt and Warren Gatland, all Farrell’s predecessors can point to games against Italy as defining moments in their reigns.

Two of them – Declan Kidney and Murray Kidd– suffered damaging defeats against the Azzurri which ended their reigns as coaches.

And two more – Brian Ashton and Eddie O’Sullivan – can trace their declines to struggles against Italy which, although not immediately consequential, would ultimately serve to undermine them.

Even the venerable Gerry Murphy, who brought Ireland to the quarter-finals of the World Cup in 1995, and whose reign straddled the amateur and professional era, could be deemed to have been fatally damaged by the first in an infamously scarring hat-trick of defeats to Italy in the second half of that raucous decade.

Despite Ireland’s halting progress to an already familiar World Cup glass ceiling, Murphy’s tenure had seemingly been already destabilised by a pre-tournament 22-12 loss in Treviso, with our colleagues in Belfast reporting a soft coup within the IRFU which appeared to sideline the coach.

The much-lamented Gary Halpin was in a strong side on an ignominious 24 hours of farce, beginning with the sight of the squad hailing down taxis in the street after their bus didn’t arrive, to the morning-after shenanigans when the IRFU were coursed into stumping up for a hefty drinks tab as the players’ luggage was parsed on the Piazza for ‘borrowed’ hotel laundry bags.

Murphy was resigned to resigning and almost did so as the bus – which did arrive this time – lurched towards the airport but he remained on until after the World Cup when the IRFU tried to get a handle on the emerging wild west days of a professional era they had no interest in.

Their initial fumbling reflected their stumbling into the bright lights.

First, there was Murray Kidd, undone by another botched Italian job in January 1997, a culmination of a week’s slog in the rain-drenched Algarve, by the end of which the side were in no fit state for a game of Test rugby, as evidenced by Italy’s 37-29 win.

Within days, after a newspaper broke the story of his dismissal, which was subsequently denied, Kidd received a fax summoning him to an IRFU meeting, whereupon he was delivered his P45.

Brian Ashton was next in, bolstered by a an improbable six-year deal but a deeply unsatisfactory marriage lasted just 13 months, one of many low points another defeat to the Italians, with the margin now out to 15 points, 37-22.

In this century, only Warren Gatland and Joe Schmidt experienced minimal difficulties in the fixture.

However, despite never losing to them, many observers felt that an uncomfortable World Cup warm-up game against Italy in Belfast sowed the seeds for Eddie O’Sullivan’s calamitous 2007 campaign and, ultimately, his departure a year later.

“I knew we were in trouble the night we played in Italy in Ravenhill,” O’Sullivan said later on a night when a late Ronan O’Gara dropped goal and his dubious try prevented an embarrassing defeat for a side who were over-trained and lacking match practice.

O’Gara’s recollection was fatalistically loaded with dark premonitions which would unfurl in France. “The performance was a shambles. We were flat. No spark. Dead. The team had fallen off the face of the earth.”

Italy foreshadowed World Cup doom and O’Sullivan’s reign would limp to a dismal ending the following spring. Declan Kidney then supervised Ireland’s only Championship loss to Italy in 2013 before he too was removed.

Few expect Farrell’s Ireland to falter tomorrow. But it is what happens after Italy which will really count.

Read More

Online Editors