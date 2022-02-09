The pre-match lobbying from France this week will involve outrage and indignation at the way Ireland are disrespecting rugby football.

With a mix of shortcuts and rat runs, we are witnessing downright disregard for the laws of the game. If Australian referee Angus Gardner doesn’t step in from the get-go on Saturday, the very competition itself will come under threat.

You get the drift. France play Ireland twice more before next year’s World Cup: Paris on Saturday and then Dublin in next season’s Six Nations. In the grand scheme of things, where they are looking for marginal gains every step of the way, France are not budgeting for a home defeat.

Their plan will have two planks: portray Ireland’s 50-something penalty-free minutes against Wales as one of the great unpunished crimes in recent rugby history; and then, on match day, blitz the living daylights out of the Irish attack.

For the first plank, they will point to a handful of howlers against Wales deemed okay, or missed, by referee Jaco Peyper. Perspective in these things is everything. For example, thanks to the nice folks over at Six Nations, we managed to get our hands on the ‘high behind’ view of the game, shot from a decent elevation at the Havelock Square end of the stadium.

Not only does this view create the impression the Aviva is a finished bowl instead of a bedpan, it also affords a unique angle on the contest. Better still, the soundtrack is free of match commentary, with only the ref mic, with player input, and crowd noise for company. Perfect.

So we were ringside for the conversation between a clearly frustrated Liam Williams with Peyper, after Andrew Porter had cleaned an attacking ruck from the side, under the Welsh sticks. It had gone unpunished, and Williams had a point - which will become France’s point now.

James Ryan also escaped censure for going into Superman mode to launch himself through the air to clean another attacking ruck, also in the Welsh 22. Peyper might have reckoned it had no material effect, as the ball was virtually out by the time Ryan connected, but had it been the other way around there would have been an outcry.

They will raise again the difficulty Ireland are having in letting go of the illegal double-banking shift at the lineout. Throw in a few missiles about scrum tech or obstruction, wrap it up and present it to Gardner as an existential crisis.

For the second plank in France’s plan, they will have a folder full of lessons jotted down after the damage Ireland inflicted on the red wall.

Given Wales’s inability to cope with ball played out the back, this will be top of the agenda for Shaun Edwards, whose defensive ethos has always been ultra aggressive.

Unsurprisingly Wayne Pivac’s selection of Josh Adams at 13 has featured large in a handful of reviews. Rugby is now a game where the combination of technology and enquiring minds gives us interesting, and often different, reads on what happened and why. For example, both Sam Larner and Brett Igoe are well worth checking out on Twitter for their analyses of stuff Edwards will be all over like a rash this week.

Clearly Adams was a target for Ireland, and credit to Mike Catt for structuring some starter plays that stranded him on the Serengeti in a wildebeest costume. But it wasn’t all about Adams being the wrong man in the right place for Ireland’s liking.

Currently Ireland have reached a decent height in scaling the twin peaks of structure and ad lib. The first takes a while to evolve – two full seasons in the case of this group. The second demands ball skills to pass under pressure when the call comes late, as well as making the right call when the picture changes.

It’s the last bit where Johnny Sexton is giving added value now. As the picture changes he has the ability to plot a course to match, ordering others around the field. Garry Ringrose is a very good lieutenant. Such is the development of Hugo Keenan, he’s not far off adding himself to the cohort of playmakers who can all fit in the same game on the same day.

What unfolds on Saturday will be a huge test for all concerned. If Ireland have been transformed by having this country’s best-ever combination of ball players and ball carriers in the same pack – it’s the presence of the latter that gives Sexton those few extra seconds to think - then facing perhaps the most athletic team in the world will define this Championship.

It’s ironic that a talented rugby nation once vying for basket case status on the consistency front are now the model of planning. The way they have assembled, and blooded – witness the tour to Australia last summer – so much talent, is ominous.

The next step is to bring all this athletic ability, locked and loaded, in a furious 80 minutes onslaught on Ireland. Well no, actually, the next step is to jump up and down about Ireland’s evil ways. And then follow up on the field.