Step one in the French master plan will be to warn the referee about Ireland’s ‘evil’ ways

Brendan Fanning

Angus Gardner has the whistle for France vs Ireland on Saturday.

Angus Gardner has the whistle for France vs Ireland on Saturday. Image credit: Sportsfile.

The pre-match lobbying from France this week will involve outrage and indignation at the way Ireland are disrespecting rugby football.

With a mix of shortcuts and rat runs, we are witnessing downright disregard for the laws of the game. If Australian referee Angus Gardner doesn’t step in from the get-go on Saturday, the very competition itself will come under threat.

