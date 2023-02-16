Staying a step ahead of the rest the key to Ireland’s success under Andy Farrell

Beyond the vast emptiness of a locked-down Stadio Olimpico, Andy Farrell could hear the sound of knives being sharpened on his last visit to Rome in 2021.

Defeats to Wales and France in the opening weeks of the Six Nations had left the coach facing calls for his job from a handful of former players. Privately, those recently retired professionals in the pundit arena were bracing themselves to join the chorus if another game went horribly wrong.

Staring into a laptop revealing a collection of journalists’ spare bedrooms and kitchens, Farrell was being asked about the pressure he was under, the lack of cover for captain Johnny Sexton and a malfunctioning attack.

“You either embrace pressure or you get buried by it,” Farrell said. “I enjoy it. It makes you feel alive.”

Italy were so bad that season that nobody expected Ireland to lose. Farrell picked an experienced team and they did the job, signposting some of the green shoots that were to emerge so startlingly a couple of weeks later at the Aviva Stadium when they beat England in a style that suggested the coach had been right all along.

After the Italy game, Sexton uttered his prophecy.

“We’ve come in for some flak over the last few weeks but internally as a group I don’t think we have ever been more confident about where we’re going and what we can produce,” the skipper said.

“With the coaches that we have, with the leadership group coming out of their shells, I think that this group is on the right trajectory – and I properly believe that.”

Turns out, the Leinster legend knows his onions.

Twenty-four months on, they are preparing for a trip to Rome with their ears burning for very different reasons.

Farrell is being heralded as the best coach in the world as he guides the most advanced attack in rugby through challenge after challenge, maintaining their status as the world’s No 1 team along the way.

A Six Nations beckons, a Grand Slam is on the cards.

There are a myriad of reasons behind Ireland’s success; the coach has built an environment where the players feel comfortable in their own skin, he’s created additional games against quality opposition to build depth and he’s paid particular attention to the mental side of the game with the help of performance coach Gary Keegan.

At a time when Eddie Jones was insisting the way forward was big bruising bodies and lots of kicks, the Irish management were developing their short-spaces, fast-moving attacking game.

It clicked just as the sport caught up.

Selection-wise, Farrell and his coaches have a canny knack to spot a player of national interest when sometimes they’re not getting the love provincially.

Will Connors was capped before his first European game for Leinster, Jamison Gibson-Park, Craig Casey, Kieran Treadwell and Tom O’Toole have all been picked to play while either second or third choice back home.

What has been striking too has been how the Irish team has stayed ahead of the curve in a rapidly changing game.

Saturday’s win over France was a case in point.

In January, World Rugby said they wanted to speed up the game and would limit the time allowed to set up scrums, lineouts and place-kicks.

Ireland were ready to move with the times, playing the French at a belting pace and keeping the ball in field as much as possible. Forty-six minutes ball in play is a whopper number that reflects well on their conditioning.

In September 2021, the governing body introduced the goal-line drop-out and the 50:22 law.

On Saturday, Hugo Keenan landed a perfect 50:22 at a pivotal moment of the game, moving his side up the field by 35-odd metres with one swing of his hips.

In 2022, Ireland kicked six 50:22s in their 11 games. No other team managed more than two.

Then there’s the set-piece move off goal-line drop-off; Caelan Doris’ hard carry followed by the old Joe Schmidt special that’s been redesigned to suit the game in 2023 and resulted in Keenan streaking home from 40 metres.

They’re not the first to try it – Australia did it against South Africa in the Rugby Championship – but it again demonstrates an attention to detail and a determination to stay ahead of the curve.

“It’s ever evolving and we need to make sure we keep staying ahead of the pack, because that’s the true strength of a team; can they get to be very good and keep being very good, keep pushing the boundaries and not take things for granted,” assistant coach Simon Easterby said yesterday.

“That’s the challenge for us.”

The knives have long been sheathed, the criticism a distant echo thanks to Farrell’s forward thinking.