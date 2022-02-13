Speed and accuracy are crucial

What a fantastic game of rugby. I really enjoyed it, it was an incredible spectacle, it had plenty of drama and massive physical effort from both teams. After 10 minutes I was thinking to myself how happy I am to be retired because the pace they were playing at was frightening. The ball seemed to be in play all the time.

Actually, I think it may have caught a few of our players a little by surprise. France came flying out of the blocks, as they so often do at home, and the fact they could take a quick lineout suggests maybe our lads were caught on their heels.

And next thing Antoine Dupont is scoring after a brilliant pass from Romain Ntamack. It happens in Paris. They just leave the dressing room wired for action. Then four minutes later we make a handling error, they hack the ball downfield and Melvyn Jaminet converts the penalty and suddenly Ireland are ten points down before they’ve had a chance to draw their breath.

The response from Mack Hansen was outstanding. The catch and the sprint for the line. France were caught dozing too. But after that, they pretty much dominated the rest of the half. We were beaten up at the breakdown. Ireland destroyed Wales at the breakdown last week. They got fast ball for themselves and slowed the Welsh attacks down time and again. This time the shoe was on the other foot, particularly in that first half. France were so physically imposing.

And that will be an issue against England when we meet them too. They will be looking at what the French did to us and hoping to replicate that. So the Irish coaching staff in the coming weeks will be taking a close look at how to avoid that scenario again. You could see that the French have concentrated seriously on this aspect of the game. They are incredibly good at the breakdown now. They’re coming off the line fast and hitting hard and more often than not winning the gainline. Their speed and technique to get in there and fight for the ball is paying big dividends.

Ireland got a bit more joy in the second half when they started mixing up their options a bit more, going down the short side for example, giving the ball-carrier a few more passing choices. When they got into their flow they were getting slightly softer shoulders, making more yards and looking sharper and cleaner at the breakdown.

Playing against these physically huge teams like France and England and South Africa, a lot of it is about your speed in possession, your body height coming into contact, and being technically correct. We need to be going in lower and faster to get over the ball and get it away before it becomes a wrestling contest. Because when it becomes a wrestling contest at a ruck, sheer bulk will generally win out.

We saw a classic example of it in the 54th minute yesterday when France got their second try. That was a massive moment in the match. Ireland had done the hard bit, they had won the lineout to set up the ruck from which we could kick the ball down nearly to the half-way line. But Ireland were smashed back in that ruck.

It’s not always about a poacher nipping in to get over the ball. Sometimes it’s just about sheer power. I think a few of our lads got caught high and when you’re playing against these big, big lumps of men, you’ve got to get your body down, or else it will turn into the wrestling contest you’re trying to avoid. It happened us a few times yesterday. And it happened at that crucial moment.

The Irish forwards were under so much pressure that James Ryan ended up inadvertently poking the ball away and when you’ve the likes of Uini Atonio and Cyril Baille charging at you from five or ten metres out, it will take a miracle to stop them.

But it should be said that it wasn’t all one-way traffic in this regard. Ireland met fire with fire a lot of the time too and forced loads of mistakes also.

It speaks volumes for the level that Ireland are at now that they could go toe to toe with that monstrous French pack and hold their own a lot of the time. The French will be looking at the video too and counting all the mistakes they made. Most of the mistakes on both sides weren’t unforced errors. They were coming from the unbelievable pressure they were exerting against each other. That’s one of the reasons why I enjoyed it as a game so much. It was absolutely fascinating to watch.

France were well entitled to their 12-point lead at half-time. But this Ireland team is developing a habit of coming out strong in the third quarter and, although France got the first score of the second half, Ireland took over and had the French seriously worried.

By the last 10 minutes the home side were just happy to hold onto the lead they had and to see it out. They went into their shells. You could see the pressure and tension getting to them. They were just throwing the ball to one-out runners and counting down the clock. That is a measure of how tough and resilient and competitive Ireland were last night.

They will be desperately disappointed with the result and frustrated by the amount of mistakes they made. But in terms of spirit and heart and skill in this really hostile environment, they have an awful lot to be proud of too.