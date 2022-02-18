James Ryan of Ireland in action against Gregory Alldritt of France during the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship match between France and Ireland

South Africa will not be joining Ireland and Co in the Six Nations

Six Nations organisers have poured cold water on the suggestion that South Africa could replace Italy, or be added to a Seven Nations tournament in the coming years.

Reports this week said the Springboks were being lined up to join the Northern Hemisphere's flagship competition from 2023. However, that is not the case.

Instead, discussions will continue around the alignment of a global calendar in order to introduce a biennial global competition, which would see teams like Ireland tour different Southern Hemisphere countries during the summer, with the likes of South Africa, New Zealand and Australia continuing to do likewise in these parts in November.

A statement from the Six Nations read: "Six Nations Rugby, comprising the six Unions and Federations and CVC, wish to confirm that they are not entertaining any discussion nor developing any plans to add or replace any participating Union.

"All its energy is focused on the current strategic discussions regarding the July and November international windows and structure of the global season, and to ensure a positive outcome for the development of the game."