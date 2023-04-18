‘Some girls have come off social media ... it’s not easy reading comments that we’re disappointed in our country’

Ireland are three defeats from three games following Saturday’s loss to Italy in Parma. Last week there was also the fall-out from a highly-critical report in The Telegraph which laid a number of accusations at the door of the IRFU.

“The outside noise is draining. I won’t tell you a word of a lie, it’s very frustrating. I feel like for somebody who’s been in the game for so long we’re just dredging things up quite a lot. It is draining,” Briggs said today. “But in terms of what we can control and what we can do, we can just keep getting better as a group. We can keep looking to improve and develop.”

Ireland captain Nichola Fryday said last week’s article in The Telegraph - which also alleged that a “prominent figure in Irish rugby” said ‘who gives a f*** about women’s rugby’ during a dinner last month - wasn’t ideal preparation for the Italy game.

“I wouldn’t have said it was a distraction but it definitely didn’t feel nice for us as players to read on a Thursday morning,” Fryday said. “To wake up and read that, it wasn’t how you would want your prep to go for a week to be honest. But for me, a lot of the stuff we’ve had over the last few weeks is if girls want to read it they can read it but then you just have to be able to park it and focus on the job at hand.

“There are some girls that are making the choice to come off social media because it’s too much of a strain but it’s something you just have to park, it’s outside noise. We know what’s going on inside our group and we know what we’re doing on and off the pitch and we’re trying our best.

“It’s not been easy reading. We’re all going out to do our best that we can every week and to be constantly reading things on social media, getting hammered, reading comments that we’re disappointed in our country, that’s hard to take as an athlete. I don’t think you can question the heart and the fight this group have. And at the moment, things aren’t going our way. But it’s building. We have to put it into perspective: this is an extremely young group. And we’re starting out at the start of our journey and we’re just asking for people to give us time.”

Briggs says she worries for the younger players in the squad about the effects of negative commentary on them.

“Look, in this day and age, you can turn around and tell them not to look on social media, not to read the papers but that’s never going to happen. And when you’re 18 and 19 years of age, it can be really tough. I think for us as a group, from a playing group ten or 15 years ago, we wanted the media, we wanted people to sit up and take notice of us as a group of athletes, as a group of rugby players. And now they have it 10-fold. But when performances don’t match that, it can be really difficult. It’s great learning for them. And what it does is, it makes us more resilient and more together. And this group are very together.”