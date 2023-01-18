On one side of the World Cup draw they choose chaos. On the other, continuity.

The Six Nations is an early battleground in rugby’s surprising culture clash in 2023. Wales and England have new coaches and newfound optimism rooted in the power of change, whereas Ireland, France, Scotland and Italy are expecting that their long-term investment will still pay off.

This morning, Ireland’s head coach Andy Farrell names his squad for his fourth go at a Championship and while there are injury doubts over three key players and other senior men currently out of favour at their provinces, there is a settled feel to the set-up.

Jamie Osborne could be elevated to the panel after his recent excellent form for Leinster, while it’s expected Gavin Coombes will come in for the injured Max Deegan after responding well to being dropped in November but other than that it is likely to have a familiar look.

Ross Byrne is pushing hard for inclusion, but despite his excellent form and the way he closed out the win over Australia he is likely to remain a strong fourth choice who Farrell would have little hesitation calling for if needed.

Yet, for the head coach the focus is on fine-tuning and improving what he has rather than building anything new which stands in contrast to Steve Borthwick in England and Warren Gatland in Wales.

Both coaches have engineered excitement with their arrivals, while the decision of the Australian union to sack Dave Rennie and replace him with Eddie Jones has electrified that side of the World Cup draw.

On the other, Ireland, France, New Zealand and South Africa are steadily wedded to the traditional World Cup cycle. Farrell believes that the best path to glory in France is by winning the Six Nations, ideally with a Grand Slam.

He has slowly and surely evolved his team and their style of play, picking off big teams along the way to become the number one ranked side in the world.

While there are concerns about the depth in a couple of key positions, the former England international has endeavoured to create competition across the squad where possible.

He capped 45 players in 2022, a further 14 played in the ‘A’ games against the Maori and All Blacks XV, while 25 got a run for Emerging Ireland on their tour to South Africa.

There’s not many eligible players who haven’t spent at least some time in the set-up, but as the big day draws closer there’s a definite sense that the drawbridge is coming up.

Rather than finding new talent, it’s about fine-tuning what you have for this Ireland team.

​The expectation is that Johnny Sexton will be back to lead the squad who go to Portugal next week for a warm-weather camp, while all of his senior lieutenants will also be on board.

Robbie Henshaw is expected to be named even though he’s in a race to be fit, while Tadhg Furlong is also currently sidelined but should be OK for Wales. Injuries to Jeremy Loughman and Tom O’Toole may force some change down the pecking order and Leinster’s Michael Milne is rated highly, but with only five competitive games and three warm-ups on the agenda before the competition kicks off in September there’s little time to impress.

As Farrell makes his tweaks, his rivals seek to bed in fresh ideas and create new teams.

France have a couple of very high profile injury absentees in Cameron Woki and Jonathan Danty, Scotland are bringing in Ben Healy and former England winger Ruairidh McConnochie to bolster their ranks and the Italians are a rising force who could take a scalp or two in the next couple of weeks.

But it is Gatland and Borthwick who have the biggest jobs on their hands, trying to turn ships around with very little margin for error.

The Welsh coach brings bundles of experience, but doesn’t have his traditional backroom staff and the talent available is not as strong as it was when he first built his great Welsh teams.

Borthwick is highly rated and the English media are lapping up his every word, while he has excellent players to work with there is a big job to be done to harness their potential.

The Six Nations may be too soon for it all to click and getting it right for the World Cup is the overarching goal, but the coaching changes have the potential to shake things up.

For Farrell, the hope is that Ireland’s stability will endure the tremors.