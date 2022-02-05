Six Nations TV details: Matches are spread over RTÉ and Virgin Media but all every one is still free to view

Former Ireland coach Eddie O'Sullivan is part of the RTÉ rugby panel

Viewers can tune in to RTÉ2 for Ireland’s opening Six Nations clash against Wales today but must to switch to Virgin Media 1 next week after both broadcasters agreed a shared TV deal.

The two corporations have joined forces to keep the competition on free-to-air television, echoing a recently-renewed deal between British channels ITV and BBC.

The partnership eases fears that TV rights would be sold to a pay-per-view outlet, following a £365 million (€432m) investment in the tournament by private equity company CVC.

Virgin will show three Irish games – France away next week, the following Italian and final Scottish home matches – while RTÉ2 take the reins for the penultimate game against England in Twickenham.

RTÉ will hope this new venture is as successful as three-time tournament winner Jamie Heaslip, who returns to its punditry team for the championship.

Former players Jerry Flannery, Louise Galvin, Fiona Coghlan, Stephen Ferris, Bernard Jackman and Niamh Briggs also join Jacqui Hurley, who occupies the presenter’s chair.

The State broadcaster also boasts plenty of Six Nations management experience, with former Ireland coach Eddie O’Sullivan and team manager Donal Lenihan in its analysis line-up.

Daire O’Brien, meanwhile, will present weekly Monday highlights programme, ‘Against the Head’ for spectators who missed the live action.

On the other side, ‘Off The Ball’ presenter Joe Molloy will face the cameras once more as Virgin Media’s host for the championship. He will be ably assisted by former Munster and Ireland back-row Alan Quinlan and Ireland women’s international Sene Naoupu.

The two Irish broadcasters have also agreed to share their coverage of the U-20s and women’s tournaments – the latter beginning at the end of March.

In Britain, ITV and BBC have also agreed another long-term deal to keep the tournament on terrestrial television following the end of their previous £90m (€106m) shared deal.

All the Ireland games will be shown on ITV in Britain, as the private corporation will show majority of the Six Nations matches. The BBC has had to shake up its panel since the retirement of anchor John Inverdale, who has been replaced by Gabby Logan.

Former England centre Jeremy Guscott has also hung up his mic – to pursue other business interests – but will be replaced with plenty of on-field expertise.

Former players Martin Johnson, Sam Warburton, John Barclay and Jonathan Davies have taken up punditry and co-commentary roles with the BBC. Chris Paterson, Andy Nicol and Dylan Hartley will also feature alongside commentators Eddie Butler, Andrew Cotter and Sara Orchard on the Beeb.

Six Nations schedule

Round 1

TODAY

Ireland v Wales, Aviva Stadium, 2.15, RTÉ2/ITV.Scotland v England, Murrayfield Stadium, 4.45, Virgin Media 1/BBC.

TOMORROW

France v Italy Stade de France, 3.0, RTÉ2/ITV

Round 2

FEB 12

Wales v Scotland, Millennium Stadium, 2.15, RTÉ2/BBC

France v Ireland, Stade de France, 4.45, Virgin Media 1/ITV

FEB 13

Italy v England, Stadio Olimpico, 3.0, Virgin Media 1/ITV

Round 3

FEB 26

Scotland v France, Murrayfield Stadium, 2.15, Virgin Media 1/BBC

England v Wales, Twickenham Stadium, 4.45, RTÉ2/ITV

FEB 27

Ireland v Italy, Aviva Stadium, 3.0, Virgin Media 1/ITV

Round 4

MAR 11

Wales v France, Millennium Stadium, 8.0, RTÉ2/BBC

MAR 12

Italy v Scotland, Stadio Olimpico, 2.15, Virgin Media 1/ITV

England v Ireland, Twickenham Stadium, 4.45, RTÉ2/ITV

Round 5

MAR 19

Wales v Italy, Millennium Stadium, 2.15, RTÉ2/BBC

Ireland v Scotland, Aviva Stadium, 4.45, Virgin Media 1/ITV

France v England, Stade de France, 8.0, RTÉ2/ITV

U-20 Six Nations

Round 2, FEB 11

Italy v England, Stadio Comunale di Monigo, 7.0, Virgin Media

Wales v Scotland, Stadium ZipWorld, 8.0, RTÉ

France v Ireland, Stade Maurice David, 8.0, Virgin Media

Round 3, FEB 25

England v Wales, Castle Park, 7.0, RTÉ

Scotland v France, DAM Health Stadium, 8.0, Virgin Media

Ireland v Italy, Musgrave Park, 8.0, Virgin Media

Round 4, MAR 10

Wales v France, Stadium ZipWorld, 8.0, RTÉ

MAR 11

Italy v Scotland, Stadio Comunale di Monigo, 7.0, Virgin Media

MAR 12

England v Ireland, StoneX Stadium, 7.15, RTÉ

Round 5, MAR 20

Wales v Italy, Stadium ZipWorld, 2.0, RTÉ

Ireland v Scotland, Musgrave Park, 5.0, Virgin Media

France v England, Stade Aime Giral, 8.0, RTÉ