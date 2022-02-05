Six Nations TV details: Matches are spread over RTÉ and Virgin Media but all every one is still free to view

Viewers can tune in to RTÉ2 for Ireland’s opening Six Nations clash against Wales today but must to switch to Virgin Media 1 next week after both broadcasters agreed a shared TV deal.
The two corporations have joined forces to keep the competition on free-to-air television, echoing a recently-renewed deal between British channels ITV and BBC.
The partnership eases fears that TV rights would be sold to a pay-per-view outlet, following a £365 million (€432m) investment in the tournament by private equity company CVC.
Virgin will show three Irish games – France away next week, the following Italian and final Scottish home matches – while RTÉ2 take the reins for the penultimate game against England in Twickenham.
RTÉ will hope this new venture is as successful as three-time tournament winner Jamie Heaslip, who returns to its punditry team for the championship.
Former players Jerry Flannery, Louise Galvin, Fiona Coghlan, Stephen Ferris, Bernard Jackman and Niamh Briggs also join Jacqui Hurley, who occupies the presenter’s chair.
The State broadcaster also boasts plenty of Six Nations management experience, with former Ireland coach Eddie O’Sullivan and team manager Donal Lenihan in its analysis line-up.
Daire O’Brien, meanwhile, will present weekly Monday highlights programme, ‘Against the Head’ for spectators who missed the live action.
On the other side, ‘Off The Ball’ presenter Joe Molloy will face the cameras once more as Virgin Media’s host for the championship. He will be ably assisted by former Munster and Ireland back-row Alan Quinlan and Ireland women’s international Sene Naoupu.
The two Irish broadcasters have also agreed to share their coverage of the U-20s and women’s tournaments – the latter beginning at the end of March.
In Britain, ITV and BBC have also agreed another long-term deal to keep the tournament on terrestrial television following the end of their previous £90m (€106m) shared deal.
All the Ireland games will be shown on ITV in Britain, as the private corporation will show majority of the Six Nations matches. The BBC has had to shake up its panel since the retirement of anchor John Inverdale, who has been replaced by Gabby Logan.
Former England centre Jeremy Guscott has also hung up his mic – to pursue other business interests – but will be replaced with plenty of on-field expertise.
Former players Martin Johnson, Sam Warburton, John Barclay and Jonathan Davies have taken up punditry and co-commentary roles with the BBC. Chris Paterson, Andy Nicol and Dylan Hartley will also feature alongside commentators Eddie Butler, Andrew Cotter and Sara Orchard on the Beeb.
Round 1
TODAY
Ireland v Wales, Aviva Stadium, 2.15, RTÉ2/ITV.Scotland v England, Murrayfield Stadium, 4.45, Virgin Media 1/BBC.
TOMORROW
France v Italy Stade de France, 3.0, RTÉ2/ITV
Round 2
FEB 12
Wales v Scotland, Millennium Stadium, 2.15, RTÉ2/BBC
France v Ireland, Stade de France, 4.45, Virgin Media 1/ITV
FEB 13
Italy v England, Stadio Olimpico, 3.0, Virgin Media 1/ITV
Round 3
FEB 26
Scotland v France, Murrayfield Stadium, 2.15, Virgin Media 1/BBC
England v Wales, Twickenham Stadium, 4.45, RTÉ2/ITV
FEB 27
Ireland v Italy, Aviva Stadium, 3.0, Virgin Media 1/ITV
Round 4
MAR 11
Wales v France, Millennium Stadium, 8.0, RTÉ2/BBC
MAR 12
Italy v Scotland, Stadio Olimpico, 2.15, Virgin Media 1/ITV
England v Ireland, Twickenham Stadium, 4.45, RTÉ2/ITV
Round 5
MAR 19
Wales v Italy, Millennium Stadium, 2.15, RTÉ2/BBC
Ireland v Scotland, Aviva Stadium, 4.45, Virgin Media 1/ITV
France v England, Stade de France, 8.0, RTÉ2/ITV
U-20 Six Nations
Round 2, FEB 11
Italy v England, Stadio Comunale di Monigo, 7.0, Virgin Media
Wales v Scotland, Stadium ZipWorld, 8.0, RTÉ
France v Ireland, Stade Maurice David, 8.0, Virgin Media
Round 3, FEB 25
England v Wales, Castle Park, 7.0, RTÉ
Scotland v France, DAM Health Stadium, 8.0, Virgin Media
Ireland v Italy, Musgrave Park, 8.0, Virgin Media
Round 4, MAR 10
Wales v France, Stadium ZipWorld, 8.0, RTÉ
MAR 11
Italy v Scotland, Stadio Comunale di Monigo, 7.0, Virgin Media
MAR 12
England v Ireland, StoneX Stadium, 7.15, RTÉ
Round 5, MAR 20
Wales v Italy, Stadium ZipWorld, 2.0, RTÉ
Ireland v Scotland, Musgrave Park, 5.0, Virgin Media
France v England, Stade Aime Giral, 8.0, RTÉ