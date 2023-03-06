Six Nations Touchlines: Scottish are different prospect as Finn Russell shows grit

Shaun Connor during his time as Russia's defence coach in the 2019 World Cup in Japan. Photo: Sportsfile

Finn Russell was in action for Racing 92 against Toulouse this weekend. Photo: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Ahead of the final two games of this year’s Six Nations and this weekend’s clash between Ireland and Scotland, here are some of this week’s talking points.

Scots a different animal

Sean O’Brien reckons Scotland are a different force to the side who inflicted two defeats on him – 2013 and 2017 – during his career.

“It was more so that those losses were down to us not doing our jobs and the basics of the game,” said O’Brien

“They were always very good at unstructured stuff and having the craic at times. Defensive width is one of the things and then when you have the ball, you starve them of it, not give them possession really, you know?

“They’re the memories I have from those two games. It’s not often we get beaten by them, is it? They’re a different animal these days though.”

Seán O'Brien was speaking at the launch of the Ireland v England legends charity match which will take place in Energia Park, Donnybrook on St. Patrick's Day in aid of rugby charities both in Ireland and the UK.

Finn Russell is hearty

While Ireland’s players had their feet up last weekend, Jonathan Sexton will have observed wryly the travails of his Scottish adversary in the No 10 shirt.

Finn Russell was forced into action for his employers, Racing 92, similar to the schedule Sexton had to endure during his two-year hiatus in France in the last decade.

Russell, who had his leg strapped, nonetheless emerged without further damage to his body, albeit his kicking stats did not improve as his waywardness contributed to a highs-scoring 39-35 defeat to Toulouse.

Paolo Garbisi, who Italy hope can propel them to victory against stuttering Wales this weekend, was on fire in Montpellier’s 34-6 win against Clermont.

And in England, Marcus Smith, currently surplus to requirements for Dublin-bound England, reminded coach Steve Borthwick of his enigmatic talent in Harlequins’ impressive win against Exeter at Twickenham.

Referee justice for Sexton

Luke Pearce will be the man in the middle for Ireland’s trip to Murrayfield this weekend.

He is joined by compatriots Wayne Barnes and Christophe Ridley as assistant referees, while Stuart Terheege takes on TMO responsibilities.

In Ireland’s defeat to France in late 2020, the same team denied Ireland a penalty try.

Johnny Sexton put through a delightful grubber kick for Hugo Keenan but an awkward bounce saw the ball go above his head only for Anthony Bouthier to slap the ball directly into touch.

After much deliberation between Barnes and Pearce, they couldn’t decide that Hugo Keenan would have scored when Anthony Bouthier slapped the ball into touch following captain Jonathan Sexton’s grubber.

Pearce has had a few run-ins with the Ireland captain, saying recently, “I’ll answer this question properly when I retire but I’ve had a few run-ins with (Johnny) Sexton down the years. He’s a top player but sometimes he pushes his luck.”

Italy’s clash with Wales will feature former Ireland Grand Slam winning captain Joy Neville as TMO.

Australian Damon Murphy takes charge of a multi-national team of officials for that clash, with Englishman Karl Dickson and Ireland’s Chris Busby running the line.

Ben O’Keeffe will take charge of England v France, joined by assistants Andrea Piardi of Italy and South Africa’s Jaco Peyper, who will referee England’s visit to Dublin on Super Saturday.

They think it’s all over

All eyes are on a first Grand Slam success secured on home soil – but it is possible Ireland might return to face England with the title already under their oxter.

Victory against Scotland is paramount, of course, but then thoughts will drift elsewhere…

A bonus point win for Andy Farrell’s men would put them eight, nine or ten points ahead of Scotland, depending on any losing bonus points, meaning Scotland would be unable to usurp Ireland on the final day.

Also on 10 points are both England and France, who face each other at Twickenham in Round 4.

That means Ireland need to be at least a six points ahead of both sides, as well as Scotland, in order to be crowned champions by the end of the penultimate set of fixtures.

A bonus-point win for either side would keep them within five points of Ireland, meaning the Championship would head to the final day.

However, should either side win but fail to earn a bonus point, then Ireland would sit six points clear with a bonus-point win over Scotland, and subsequently have an unassailable lead at the top to take the title.

Even if Ireland don’t get a bonus point win, four points would put Ireland on 19 points, meaning a draw between England and France would be enough to hand Ireland a first Championship in six years.

Even if both England and France run in four tries each, three points apiece would still only leave both of them on 13 points, six behind Ireland and subsequently sending the trophy on its way to Dublin.

The only other permutation, and the remotest of all, is if Ireland draw with Scotland but secure a bonus point with four tries and Scotland do not earn a bonus point.

This would also require a draw between England and France with neither side earning a bonus point, to leave Ireland on 18 points and all three other sides on 12.

We hope the Six Nations media buff who came up with this got the next day off…

Connor joins Welsh women for Six Nations

Former Ospreys and Dragons fly-half Shaun Connor has joined Wales Women's coaching staff as their new attack and kicking coach ahead of the campaign opener against Ireland later this month.

The ex-Dragons and Russia coach joins Wales head coach Ian Cunningham's backroom staff on a full-time basis to replace Richard Whiffin, who left the programme to lead the Highlanders' attack in New Zealand.

Ospreys and England fly-half Stephen Myler also held the kicking coach role on a short-term basis in the months leading up to last autumn's women's Rugby World Cup, which Wales exited at the quarter-finals stage to eventual winners New Zealand.

Twenty-five full-time Wales Women playing contracts were announced on Friday, ahead of their TikTok Women's Six Nations campaign kicking off on Saturday, March 25, at home to Ireland at Cardiff Arms Park.

Connor worked as skills coach at the Dragons and was Russia's assistant coach at the 2019 men's Rugby World Cup. He moves from his role with Dragons' academy and Wales U-20s, but will continue with Byron Hayward's U-20s programme until a fresh appointment is made.

Wales finished third in last year's Women's Six Nations, their best position in 13 years, just a few months after historic professional contracts were first awarded by the WRU.

The big number – 3

Grant Gilchrist has been banned for three weeks after his red card against the French and will miss this weekend’s Ireland game, with restored veteran Richie Gray likely to step in.

Quote of the day

"Who said I can't drill one of them? Sure, I'd love to be playing the game that Ireland are playing now, rather than being abrasive.”

Tullow Tank Sean O’Brien on his admiration for Ireland’s current style as he prepares for a playing comeback for the Ireland legends against England next week.



