Six Nations to make decision on France vs Scotland on Wednesday after further Covid cases

A decision on whether France's Six Nations game against Scotland can go ahead as planned on Sunday, will be made on Wednesday following a meeting with the tournament's Testing Oversight Group (TOG).

France are currently dealing with a major outbreak of Covid-19 within their squad after 14 players and staff tested positive in recent days.

As a result, France are set to be without several key players for this weekend's clash, including Antoine Dupont, Brice Dulin, and captain Charles Ollivon, who are among those to have contracted the virus.

Although Ireland took on France shortly before the raft of cases were revealed, to date, no Irish player or staff member has tested positive.

Earlier today, Ireland attack coach Mike Catt confirmed that his side are on track to travel to Rome on Saturday without any issues in terms of testing.

"We all got tested three times (last) week, we’ve had a test this morning, so again we are Covid-free as we currently stand," Catt said.

"We’re very happy with the way things are going. The players have been exceptional in sticking to their protocols and our protocols. That’s all we currently can do and at the moment we’re going pretty well on that."

However, it remains to be seen if France's meeting with Scotland in Paris will get the green light to go ahead, with tournament organisers monitoring the situation closely ahead of a final decision on Wednesday.

A Six Nations statement read:

"A meeting of the Six Nations Testing Oversight Group (TOG) took place today to review the situation in France in relation to the COVID-19 outbreak in the French team.

"The TOG was advised by the French Rugby Union representative that all players who returned to the National Training Centre yesterday were tested on arrival and put in isolation pending results.

"All five players who tested positive have now left the training base.

"The rest of the squad, all of whom tested negative are training with restricted movement and no close contact for the next 48 hours. All players and staff will be tested every 24 hours.

"The TOG will reconvene on Wednesday 24 February in the evening to review the situation. A decision on whether the France v Scotland fixture can go ahead will be made at that stage. Ensuring the health and safety of all players and staff is our number one priority. Should the decision be that the fixture cannot go ahead, the match will be rescheduled for the earliest possible date.

"Six Nations would like to wish all affected players, coaches, and support team a speedy recovery."

