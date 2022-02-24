Six Nations team news: Rory Darge to make first start for Scotland with Jonathan Danty back for France

Rory Darge will make his first start for Scotland in Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations showdown with France at BT Murrayfield.

The inclusion of the 22-year-old Glasgow flanker, who made his international debut as a replacement against Wales in Cardiff earlier this month, represents one of three changes – all in the forward line – to the XV that started the defeat at the Principality Stadium last time out.

Magnus Bradbury, who will start his first game for Scotland since 2020, and Zander Fagerson are the other two players added to Gregor Townsend’s starting line-up.

WP Nel, Jonny Gray and Matt Fagerson are the three players to drop out.

On the bench, Edinburgh centre Mark Bennett is included in the matchday squad for the first time since 2018.

The Scots, who have won one of their two matches so far, are aiming to maintain an impressive record against the French. Townsend’s team won in Paris last year, while Les Bleus have not won in Edinburgh since 2014.

For France, Jonathan Danty returns to the side in the only personnel change from the team that defeated Ireland in Paris last time out.

The Stade Francais centre takes the place of Gabin Villiere, who has been ruled out with a fractured sinus.

Yoram Moefana, who started at inside centre against Ireland, will move into Villiere’s position on the wing, with Danty taking over from Moefana in the number 12 jersey.

Danty started France’s victory over Italy on the first weekend of the tournament but missed the triumph over Ireland with an ankle injury. He comes straight back into the starting line-up alongside Gael Fickou in the centres.

France are the only side still in with a chance of winning the Grand Slam but to keep their hopes alive, they will have to win at Murrayfield for the first time since 2014.