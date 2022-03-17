Six Nations: Shock as Gregor Townsend drops Finn Russell from Scotland starting line-up

Scotland's Finn Russell has been dropped for the Ireland game. Photo: Sportsfile

Finn Russell has been dropped by Scotland coach Gregor Townsend as he bids to claim his first win against the Irish this Saturday and spoil their Triple Crown and title chances.

Russell’s growing indiscipline and poor form have prompted Townsend to make the change, but it is still a shock decision and one that could decide the coach’s future.

The pair have history, with Townsend and Russell enduring a well-publicised fall-out two years ago when the Racing 92 play-maker was temporarily banished from the squad.

Edinburgh out-half Blair Kinghorn is rewarded for some impressive performances, including his starring role in the recent United Rugby Championship victory against Connacht two weeks ago, and will partner Ali Price, who won a 50th cap in the win over Italy last weekend.

Exeter Chiefs second-row Jonny Gray has also returned to the starting XV having been ruled out of Scotland’s last two matches through injury.

Stuart Hogg once again captains the team from full-back with Edinburgh’s Darcy Graham on one wing and Glasgow Warriors’ Kyle Steyn selected on the other after his starting role against Italy.

In the centre, Gloucester Rugby’s Chris Harris and Glasgow Warriors’ Sam Johnson start alongside each other for the third match this championship.

In the front-row, Edinburgh Rugby’s Pierre Schoeman is named along with Glasgow Warriors’ George Turner and Zander Fagerson. Vice-captain Grant Gilchrist will partner Jonny Gray.

Edinburgh’s Hamish Watson will edge one more cap closer to reaching 50 appearances and alongside him in the back-row will be Glasgow Warriors’ duo Rory Darge and Matt Fagerson who have both been lauded for stand-out performances so far in the championship.

In the replacements, Fraser Brown is named and will be aiming to add to his 54 caps, alongside fellow front-row operators Allan Dell and WP Nel. Sam Skinner is also listed, while Bath Rugby’s Josh Bayliss has been chosen for the first time in this year’s Guinness Six Nations after making his debut against Australia in the 2021 Autumn Nations Series.

London Irish’s Ben White makes his return to the squad after not being involved last week and Edinburgh Rugby’s Mark Bennett is selected as a replacement alongside Finn Russell of Racing 92.

Scotland team (to face Ireland in the 2022 Guinness Six Nations at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin, live on ITV, Saturday, 19 March – kick-off 4.45pm): Stuart Hogg (Captain); Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, Sam Johnson, Kyle Steyn; Blair Kinghorn, Ali Price; Pierre Schoeman, George Turner, Zander Fagerson; Jonny Gray, Grant Gilchrist; Rory Darge, Hamish Watson, Matt Fagerson. Replacements: Fraser Brown, Allan Dell, WP Nel, Sam Skinner

Josh Bayliss, Ben White, Finn Russell, Mark Bennett