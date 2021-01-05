Six Nations set to go ahead as planned despite speculation over summer switch

The Six Nations is set to get under way in early February, with Ireland travelling to Wales for their first game. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Six Nations organisers have dampened speculation that the tournament could be moved to the summer to allow for the potential of crowds to return to stadia.

The Lions tour to South Africa remains in serious doubt, and although its cancellation would potentially free up space for the Six Nations to take place later in the year, organisers insist that they are working on the basis that the tournament will remain in its traditional slot.

Ireland, England, Scotland, Wales, France and Italy are facing the likelihood of every Six Nations game taking place behind closed doors, meaning another disastrous hit to the coffers.

The tournament is due to begin on February 6, with Ireland set to face Wales in Cardiff the following day.

The IRFU are understood to be bracing themselves for another difficult financial year with the prospect of empty stadia looming large.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the entire rugby calendar, the Six Nations organisers hope to continue with their plans for the tournament to kick off in just under five weeks.

"The Six Nations is planning for the tournament to go ahead as scheduled, but we are monitoring the situation with the unions and their respective governments and health authorities," a spokesperson for the tournament said.

The Lions committee, along with the South African union, are set to make a decision about this summer's tour in the coming weeks.



But with no guarantee that crowds would even be allowed to attend games at that later stage of the year, the Six Nations are keen to press ahead with their traditional starting date

