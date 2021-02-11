Six Nations: Ryan to miss out and Sexton a doubt as Ruddock returns for France clash

Second row James Ryan is set to miss Ireland's Six Nations clash with France.

Ireland lock James Ryan is set to miss Sunday's Six Nations meeting with France, while captain Johnny Sexton remains a doubt.

Both players suffered head injuries in last weekend's defeat to Wales and, although they were reported to be progressing well through the return-to-play protocols, Ryan is now expected to sit out this weekend and it is unclear if Sexton will be passed fit to play.

Already missing the suspended Peter O'Mahony, Andy Farrell may be pressed into three enforced changes with Iain Henderson and Rhys Ruddock in line to replace Ryan and O'Mahony. Billy Burns could be promoted to the starting lineup if Sexton misses out.

The Ireland captain conducted a press conference on Wednesday amid intense focus about his ability to play, but it remains to be seen if he can come through all of the required protocols after being removed from play last Sunday.

Despite Burns' high-profile error last week, the Ulster ten will hope to get the nod ahead of Ross Byrne if a vacancy arises.

Henderson made his return from a knee injury and had a big impact when he replaced Ryan during the first-half of Sunday's loss to Wales.

He'll partner the in-form Tadhg Beirne, with Ultan Dillane and the uncapped Ryan Baird vying for a place on the bench.

O'Mahony's three-game ban opens the door for the in-form Ruddock to come into the team and make his first Six Nations start and his first international appearance since Ireland's World Cup quarter-final defeat to New Zealand in 2019.

Otherwise, Farrell may be tempted to stick with the side who came up just short against Wales despite playing with a man less from as early as the 14th minute.

Although Jordan Larmour is pushing hard for inclusion, the back-three of Hugo Keenan, Keith Earls and James Lowe should get another chance to gel.

The midfield duo of Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose has a settled look to it, while Conor Murray will remain at scrum-half.

Up front, Andrew Porter is expected to start with Tadhg Furlong in reserve, with Cian Healy and Rob Herring continuing in the front-row.

Henderson and Beirne are set to be supported in the back-row by the returning Ruddock, Josh van der Flier and CJ Stander, who deputised as captain when Sexton and Ryan were forced off last week.

Meanwhile, Fabien Galthie is also expected to make two changes to his starting XV who comfortably beat Italy last weekend.

Damian Penaud and Anthony Jelonch are set to replace Teddy Thomas and Dylan Cretin, despite the pair's impressive performances against Italy.

Ireland and France will announce their teams for Sunday's encounter on Friday morning.

Ireland (possible) – H Keenan; K Earls, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, J Lowe; J Sexton/B Burns, C Murray; C Healy, R Herring, A Porter; T Beirne, I Henderson; R Ruddock, J van der Flier, CJ Stander. Reps: R Kelleher, E Byrne, T Furlong, U Dillane/R Baird, W Connors, J Gibson-Park, B Burns/R Byrne, J Larmour.

France (possible) – B Dulin, D Penaud, A Vincent, G Fickou, A Villiere; M Jalibert, A Dupont; C Baille, J Marchand, M Haouas; B Le Roux, P Willemse; A Jelonch, G Alldritt, C Ollivon (capt). Reps: P Bourgarit, J-B Gros, U Atonio, R Taofifenua, D Cretin, B Serin, A Bouthier, T Thomas.

Online Editors