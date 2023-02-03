Six Nations Rugby Championship - Ireland v Wales: What time, what TV channel and all you need to know

Ireland play Wales in the opening round of the Six Nations on Saturday, This will be Warren Gatland's first match in charge since he was reappointed as Wales boss.

Ireland beat Wales 29-7 in the opening fixture of last year's Championship.

Overall, Wales and Ireland have played each other on 133 occasions since their first meeting in 1882. Wales have won 70 of those matches, whilst Ireland have won 56 matches. There have also been seven drawn matches between the two nations.

Here is everything you need to know about the game:

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off in the Principality Stadium is at 2:15.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown on Virgin Media and BBC. We'll also be live-blogging all the action as it happens here on Independent.ie.

What are the teams?

Ireland prop Tadhg Furlong has been ruled out of Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations opener away to Wales due to a calf injury.

Connacht’s Finlay Bealham will start in place of Furlong at tighthead in Cardiff, with Tom O’Toole providing cover from the bench.

Leigh Halfpenny was due to win his 98th cap and make a first Wales start for 19 months at the Principality Stadium.

But the 34-year-old has been ruled out after suffering a back spasm and will be replaced by Cardiff’s Liam Williams.

Wales Team to face Ireland: L Halfpenny (Scarlets); J Adams (Cardiff), G North (Ospreys), J Hawkins (Ospreys), R Dyer (Dragons); D Biggar (Toulon), T Williams (Cardiff); G Thomas (Ospreys), K Owens (Scarlets, capt), T Francis (Ospreys), A Beard (Ospreys), A W Jones (Ospreys), J Morgan (Ospreys), J Tipuric (Ospreys), T Faletau (Cardiff).

Replacements: S Baldwin (Ospreys), R Carre (Cardiff), D Lewis (Cardiff), D Jenkins (Exeter), T Reffell (Leicester), R Webb (Ospreys), O Williams (Ospreys), A Cuthbert (Ospreys).

Ireland Team to face Wales: H Keenan (Leinster); M Hansen (Connacht), G Ringrose (Leinster), S McCloskey (Ulster), J Lowe (Leinster); J Sexton (Leinster, capt), J Gibson-Park (Leinster); A Porter (Leinster), D Sheehan (Leinster), F Bealham (Connacht), T Beirne (Munster), J Ryan (Leinster), P O’Mahony (Munster), J Van Der Flier (Leinster), C Doris (Leinster).

Replacements: R Herring (Ulster), C Healy (Leinster), T O’Toole (Ulster), I Henderson (Ulster), J Conan (Leinster), C Murray (Munster), R Byrne (Leinster), B Aki (Connacht).

What the coaches say

Andy Farrell: “The Manchester United of the golden years. I’m a Man City supporter but I was in awe of how they kept on winning title after title, because it’s so hard to do and the mentality and the fight to want to go out and attack the game in your manner is pretty key.”

Warren Gatland: "Of course, it had to be Ireland for my first game back. There has been a great rivalry between us over the years. They are No 1 in the world rankings, a reward for their consistency over the last 12 months, and a bit like France, and we were in 2018/19, they have found a way to win when they are not at their best,"

