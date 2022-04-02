Six Nations preview: Ireland promise to bring ‘fight’ in French cauldron

The scale of the task facing Ireland in Toulouse this afternoon is laid bare by the fact that no Irish women’s side has ever beaten France on French soil.

And if that isn’t enough, consider this: apart from England, no other team has toppled France at home in 20 years in the Six Nations.

This Ireland squad will tell you that records are there to be broken, but if they are to have any hope of causing what would be a major upset, they will need a lot things to go in their favour.

For all that there were encouraging signs in last week’s defeat to Wales, France’s pace and power is on an altogether different level.

Time on the training pitch was limited this week, as players juggled their college and work commitments, all the while France were in camp, which is another reminder of the uneven, two-tier nature of the tournament.

The players don’t want sympathy, yet it is important to provide context when framing what is a professional outfit going up against amateurs.

Come kick-off at the Stade Ernest Wallon, Ireland will have to deal with everything that is thrown at them, including from what is expected to be a large, passionate home crowd.

Greg McWilliams sticking with an unchanged match-day 23 gives his players a chance to right some of their wrongs, but it also highlights the lack of depth available to the Ireland head coach, who opted to have three unused replacements last time out.

Compare that to France, who have altered half of their starting line-up from the side that wasn’t at its best against Italy, yet still managed to comfortably get their campaign off to a bonus point-winning start.

As France continue to build towards the World Cup later this year, Ireland are on a very different path, as they look to rebuild foundations on which to build for the future.

The pack need the game of their lives in order to withstand the inevitable French onslaught, but if the visitors start well, they can sow the seeds of doubt and take advantage of any complacency in their hosts’ ranks.

All of the pressure is on France, who are eyeing a final-day showdown with England, so from that end, this is a free shot for Ireland.

The set-piece must fire because if it doesn’t, France will turn up the heat and run riot. The breakdown battle is also crucial, especially in Ireland’s quest to slow down French ball.

The back-row trio of Dorothy Wall, Edel McMahon and Brittany Hogan will have their hands full against France’s talismanic skipper Gaëlle Hermet, outstanding No 8 Romane Menager and rising star Madoussou Fall.

Ireland’s discipline was poor against Wales, as they coughed up 14 penalties, many of which were extremely sloppy, and while they will be comforted by the fact that they are fixable issues, the mistakes came on the back of pressure, which France will exert in even greater measure. Despite the daunting task, Ireland are promising not to shy away from the fierce challenge.

“I don’t think that’s ever an Irish way,” McMahon insisted. “There were times when Wales got ahead and we had a player in the bin, and (captain) Nichola (Fryday) came in and she was like, ‘We’re Irish, we don’t go down fighting, we keep going.’

“We’re definitely not going to shy away from it. We’re going to relish the challenge to play against a top-three team in the world. You don’t often get the opportunity to do that. But the Irish certainly tend to show up for those kinds of performances as well. I think we’ll show up for the occasion, definitely not go into our shells.”

McMahon and her fellow forwards will hope to cope with the French physicality, as the backs look to build on last week’s decent showing. Nicole Cronin and Stacey Flood continue as dual playmakers, with Eimear Considine at full-back and Sevens duo Lucy Mulhall and Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe on either wing, meaning Beibhinn Parsons again has to make do with a place on the bench. Murphy Crowe showed flashes of her class at the RDS, and she echoed McMahon’s bullish attitude.

“It’s definitely going to be a challenge but every single player in our squad is going to relish it,” the winger said. “We’ll give an absolute Irish fight and give 110 per cent.

“I have played in the Stade de France in a jam-packed Sevens tournament so I know exactly how loud that crowd is going to be and how buzzing the whole arena will be. I’m absolutely relishing the opportunity.”

In a bid to prepare for the raucous atmosphere that awaits, Ireland trained with booming noises played on a loud speaker, and while many of the players will not have experienced anything like this French cauldron before, it’s all part of the steep learning curve.

“I’ve always wanted players to enjoy the big experience, to enjoy the pressure, the big occasion,” McWilliams said. “Talk to any player, nothing can beat the experience of being in that stadium. It’s about one play at a time and not letting it pass you by.

“The mental preparation is almost as important because if you haven’t got that right, you will struggle to get success. First and foremost, it’s an Irish team and you have to be ready to fight for Ireland. After that, you have your strategy and plan. But you need to be mentally prepared to come and fight.”

As history shows, however, that dogged fight and determination will only get Ireland so far against a star-studded French side in their own back-yard.

Verdict: France

Ireland – E Considine; AL Murphy Crowe, E Higgins, S Flood, L Mulhall; N Cronin, A Reilly; L Djougang, N Jones, K O’Dwyer; N Fryday (capt), S Monaghan; S Wall, E McMahon, B Hogan. Reps: E Hooban, C Pearse, C Haney, A McGann, H O’Connor, K Dane, E Breen, B Parsons.

France – C Boulard; C Banet, M Filopon, G Vernier, M Llorens; C Drouin, L Sansus; C Lindelauf, L Touye, C Joyeux; M Fall, A Forlani; A Berthoumieu, G Hermet (capt), R Menager. Reps: C Domain, A Deshayes, A Khalfaoui, C Ferer, J Annery, A Chambon, J Tremouliere, C Jacquet.

Ref – A Barrett-Theron (South Africa)