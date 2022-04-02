| 2.7°C Dublin

Six Nations preview: Ireland promise to bring ‘fight’ in French cauldron

Greg McWilliams’ side are up against it in their search for a first win over Les Bleus in France 

Edel McMahon is relishing the chance of taking the fight to Les Bleus today. Photo: Simon Bellis/Sportsfile Expand

Cian Tracey Twitter Email

The scale of the task facing Ireland in Toulouse this afternoon is laid bare by the fact that no Irish women’s side has ever beaten France on French soil.

And if that isn’t enough, consider this: apart from England, no other team has toppled France at home in 20 years in the Six Nations.

