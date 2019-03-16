Sport Six Nations

Saturday 16 March 2019

Six Nations permutations: Here is how Ireland can retain the title in Wales today

Ireland celebrate with the Six Nations Championship trophy last year. Photo: Sportsfile
Ruaidhri O'Connor

Ireland still have an outside chance of winning the Six Nations when Joe Schmidt's men take on Wales today.

  • Wales will win the title and Grand Slam if they beat Ireland.
  • Wales will win the title if they draw with Ireland and England lose to or draw with Scotland.
  • England will win the title if they beat Scotland and Wales lose to or draw with Ireland.
  • Ireland will win the title if they beat Wales and England lose to Scotland.
  • If Wales and England end up with 20 points each, Wales win the title as Grand Slam winners earn three bonus points.

Online Editors

