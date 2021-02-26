Six Nations: Our experts give their verdict on a must-win game for Andy Farrell and Ireland

Ireland take on Italy in Rome on Saturday and our panel of experts give their predictions.

RUAIDHRI O’CONNOR

Italy 17 Ireland 28

Ireland should have more than enough in their locker to put four tries on an inexperienced Italian side. Even though they've had their issues to date, Ireland are still significantly better than Italy and if they can't show that today they're in more trouble than we realised.

SINEAD KISSANE

Italy 15 Ireland 34

Italy will allow Ireland play but Ireland better make the most of this. Easy to forget they ran up 50 points on Italy in Oct. Ireland to cut loose but Italy will get an invite to play too.

TONY WARD

Italy 12 Ireland 39

Despite an element of finger pointing in midweek this team owes its coaches a substantial performance and conversely the ‘think tank’ owes its players an adventurous blueprint. Anything less than a comprehensive bonus point win against the side still way out of its depth in this competition and heads will surely roll – on the pitch and off.

LUKE FITZGERALD

Italy 13 Ireland 38

Farrell has named a very strong team to face Italy this weekend, which is an indication of the pressure he must currently be feeling. While I find the omission of Rhys Ruddock startling, it is great to see Beirne & Baird in there...with the exciting Kelleher surely happy to see another specialist jumper in the back row. Ireland to win comfortably, and hoping to see some nice attacking shape, a really tidy and disciplined defensive performance and a continuation of the improvement in set piece.

NEIL FRANCIS

Italy 19 Ireland 33

Italy are better passers of the ball and are dangerous attackers but they are defensively naïve and make too many individual and collective mistakes to win this one but can trouble Ireland.

CIAN TRACEY

Italy 18 Ireland 31

For all of Italy's improvements in attack, this is a young, inexperienced team who are leaking points at an alarming rate. Ireland must exploit the inevitable holes in the blue defence, but there hasn't been much evidence to suggest that this will be as straightforward as it probably should be.

DAVID KELLY

Italy 12 Ireland 48

The forecast is for 18 degrees in Rome and the hope is that Ireland can sparkle in the spring sunshine to lift a glum domestic mood. The first law of attraction is that one must eliminate negativity. One hopes the Irish team can liberate their mood, enjoy playing the game instead of being imprisoned by it.

WILL SLATTERY

Italy 17 Ireland 35

On paper, this is an exciting Ireland team that should score a lot of points. However, defensive issues coupled with Italy's improved attack could see them leak a few too.

VINCENT HOGAN

Italy 12 Ireland 34

Andy Farrell has picked a team with plenty of broken-field fire-power and it's high-time now that we saw some attacking potency from Ireland in this tournament. If that doesn't happen against the Italians, it'll be hard for him to persuade people it can happen in the remaining games against Scotland and England. Ireland to pull clear of the Six Nations makeweights in the second-half for a routine bonus-point win.

ALAN QUINLAN

Italy 12 Ireland 35

I expect to see Ireland dominate possession and territory once again, but this time, against the weakest defence in the competition, they should convert a few more opportunities. There’ll be a big determination in the group to turn things around in Rome and I expect them to do just that.

ALAN WALDRON

Italy 15 Ireland 41

Despite their lowly position in the table there has been enough in Ireland’s two opening performances to suggest they will be on the right track once the attack starts to function. With more time and space to operate in at the Stadio Olimpico than they have enjoyed to date, you’d expect a bit more fluency with ball in hand.

Online Editors