Six Nations: Our experts give their verdict - and they don't have much hope for Ireland

Ahead of Ireland's crunch Six Nations clash against France on Sunday, our team of experts give their predictions.

NEIL FRANCIS

France 28 Ireland 18

Ireland have decent combinations and a competitive pack but the French have a philosophy and realistic ideals. Yes, it is true that they lost to Scotland in last year's championship, which denied them the title, but the graph is only going one way and you know they will get there. Ireland on the other hand...

VINCENT HOGAN

Ireland 15 France 31

Simply impossible to side with Ireland for this game against the Six Nations' most in-form team, given the absence of our first-choice half-backs and most talismanic forward. This is a game in which Ireland were always going to need strong, on-field leadership and without Conor Murray, Jonathan Sexton and James Ryan, there's simply too big a deficit in that department now for this to look a winnable game.

RUAIDHRI O’CONNOR

Ireland 14 France 21

Injuries to Ryan, Murray and Sexton and O'Mahony's suspension leave Ireland in a tough spot. In tough conditions, they need game-managers and Farrell's half-back pairing don't look right for this job. France have the weapons to punish them.

CIAN TRACEY

Ireland 14 France 23

With Ireland missing six potential starters against a locked and loaded French side, it will take a monumental effort for anything other than an away win. Andy Farrell's men are still in transition and if they are not tuned in defensively, Antoine Dupont will pick them apart.

TONY WARD

Ireland 15 France 19

Just the second game in and this is make or break. Despite everything that transpired Cardiff was still winnable. But in terms of class this is a different kettle of poison entirely. Ireland to perform but France to make it two from two.

WILL SLATTERY

Ireland 19 France 23

If Ireland's error count remains high, France have plenty of players to punish them. Les Bleus look ready to claim that elusive win in Dublin and make a big Six Nations statement.

Read More

DAVID KELLY

Ireland 10 France 20

Logic and form dictates a French victory; only its margin may seem debatable, perhaps now capricious due to forecast wind and rain. The visitors can mix their game and may do so should the clouds settle, reducing the points aggregate.

SINEAD KISSANE

Ireland 24 France 27

This was always going to be really tough but it just got even tougher without all that experience. But the fear of what France could do, an execution of the basics and a frenetic work-rate in defence should keep Ireland in the game. But it might not be enough.

ALAN QUINLAN

Ireland 21 France 19



Maybe it’s the player still in me but I expect a reaction from this group of players with their backs against the wall. If they can hold on to the ball for long periods the quality of the Irish bench might just get them over the line

ALAN WALDRON

Ireland 17 France 23

Considering Ireland’s illustrious absentees it’s difficult to see them outscoring their visitors, save for an outstanding defensive performance. A fairly even slog up front beckons, but superior French backs may be decisive.

LUKE FITZGERALD

Ireland 27 France 21



Ireland to win this in a tight encounter. France have continued to improve, but I think they will be suspect discipline-wise, away from home and in poor conditions. Expecting Ireland to rally after the loss of key guys and the result last week - I liked lots of what I saw from the 14 men and the bench after 15 minutes of the game.

Online Editors