Six Nations officials 'confident' tournament will go ahead as they await green light from French government

The Six Nations held its virtual launch today ahead of the tournament kick-off next weekend, but Chief Executive Ben Morel confirmed that it has not yet been given the green light by the French government.

Travel restrictions imposed by the French led to the temporary suspension of the Heineken Champions Cup this month and doubts remain as to whether Fabien Galthie's side will be able to travel to Dublin on February 14.

With countries across Europe, including Ireland, looking at ways to enhance their quarantine protocols as they fight the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Morel says the organisers hope that the 'bubble' protocols in place across the six squads involved will allow teams, officials and tournament staff to travel for matches.

He said they have considered hosting the tournament in one country after Racing 92 owner Jacky Lorenzetti offered to host it in Paris, but believes it is safer to proceed with current plans.

“We have reinforced our testing protocols based on the evolving situation, with the main point being we are doubling up on the testing and in the week prior to entering the international camp," he said.

“In terms of the French authorities, we are in constant dialogue through the FFR (French Federation).

"We have provided all our protocols we have been considered as extremely robust and we are seeking some of the clarification on the specific rules about quarantine exemptions and that is what we are expecting further clarification from, which would look at entry from the UK, whether it is re-entry for the French teams or entry for the other unions.

“That is what we are dealing with.”

“We are confident we will get the right authorisation. We are waiting for the final confirmation.

"There isn’t a particular issue with Ireland. Ireland is in the EU community and there is PCR required, and all our protocols are in place for that to happen.

"We don’t anticipate a problem there. The only thing we are waiting for a green-light and clarification on is that seven day isolation and to who that applies.

"At the same time I think we’re confident based on our protocols that that will be a positive outcome."

Morel said negotiations with CVC Capital Partners over a €413m deal to take a 14.5pc stake in the tournament are at an advanced stage.

"We are in the final stages of the negotiations and the unions are in the process of agreeing the details of that strategic partnership. I can’t really make any more comments due to the confidentiality," he said.

"The deal is not yet finalised. Generally speaking the reason why we’re doing this is we believe such a strategic partnership can help us accelerate our development across the Six Nations and our unions.

"Rugby needs investment in many areas. While we could do it ourselves we believe we need to act quickly with the right expertise. We are facing great competitive sources of entertainment – whether they are sport or elsewhere – and we need to be accelerating our development. CVC has a proven track record of helping businesses develop quickly. We are in the final stages."

