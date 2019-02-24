Sport Six Nations

Sunday 24 February 2019

Six Nations LIVE: Keith Earls forces his way over and Ireland edge back in front in Rome

Ireland's flanker Peter O'Mahony passes the ball during the Six Nations international rugby union match between Italy and Ireland at the Olympic stadium in Rome (Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP)VINCENZO PINTO/AFP/Getty Images
Ireland's flanker Peter O'Mahony passes the ball during the Six Nations international rugby union match between Italy and Ireland at the Olympic stadium in Rome
Jacob Stockdale of Ireland celebrates after scoring his side's second try during the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Italy and Ireland at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Ireland's head coach Joe Schmidt gestures prior to the Six Nations international rugby union match between Italy and Ireland at the Olympic stadium in Rome (Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP)VINCENZO PINTO/AFP/Getty Images
24 February 2019; Ireland fans, from left, Liam McLaughlin and John Keane, both from Cork, and John Doyle, from Galway, prior to the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Italy and Ireland at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
Jonathan Sexton during the Ireland Rugby Captain's Run at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
Brendan Fanning

After surviving a frantic police escort in Rome yesterday, Joe Schmidt's men will be hoping to deliver the goods at the Stadio Olimpico. Keep up to date with all the action here.

 

Online Editors

