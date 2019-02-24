Six Nations LIVE: Keith Earls forces his way over and Ireland edge back in front in Rome
After surviving a frantic police escort in Rome yesterday, Joe Schmidt's men will be hoping to deliver the goods at the Stadio Olimpico. Keep up to date with all the action here.
Online Editors
Related Content
- Watch: Irish rugby team enjoy a wild police escort through the streets of Rome
- 'This is a big opportunity and I plan on taking it' - Jordi Murphy eager to stake a claim in Italy showdown
- Tony Ward: 'Disappointing start to tournament needs to be blown away by a Rome performance worthy of World Cup challengers'
- Alan Quinlan: 'Six Nations needs to look at greater good and introduce play-off for relegation/promotion'
- 'I just have to get up and get on with it' - Much of the pressure on Johnny Sexton today will be self-induced
- Rúaidhrí O'Connor: 'Schmidt wants his Irish side to show that they 'haven't gone away' as contenders'
- Tommy Conlon: 'Main man has a point to prove, but coach is right not to hurry Murray'
- Bernard Jackman: 'We can regain momentum but big individual displays are needed'
- Neil Francis: 'Getting our recovery in first has to be the priority'