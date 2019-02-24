Sport Six Nations

Sunday 24 February 2019

Six Nations LIVE: Ireland targeting a bonus-point victory from their trip to Rome

Jonathan Sexton during the Ireland Rugby Captain's Run at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
Jonathan Sexton during the Ireland Rugby Captain's Run at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
Brendan Fanning

Brendan Fanning

After surviving a frantic police escort in Rome yesterday, Joe Schmidt's men will be hoping to deliver the goods at the Stadio Olimpico. Keep up to date with all the action here.

 

Online Editors

Related Content

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport