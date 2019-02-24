Six Nations LIVE: Ireland targeting a bonus-point victory from their trip to Rome

Independent.ie

After surviving a frantic police escort in Rome yesterday, Joe Schmidt's men will be hoping to deliver the goods at the Stadio Olimpico. Keep up to date with all the action here.

https://www.independent.ie/sport/rugby/six-nations/six-nations-live-ireland-targeting-a-bonuspoint-victory-from-their-trip-to-rome-37847821.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article37847822.ece/e156c/AUTOCROP/h342/JS.jpg