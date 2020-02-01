Sport Six Nations

Saturday 1 February 2020

Six Nations: Johnny Sexton claims first try of Farrell era in tight opening to Scotland clash

  • Andy Farrell takes charge of Ireland for the first time in Six Nations opener
  • Johnny Sexton captains the side after taking the role full-time
  • Former Ireland Under-20 captain Caelan Doris makes his debut at number 8
  • Scotland talisman Finn Russell misses out for disciplinary reasons
Ireland's Johnny Sexton (right) scores his first try during the Guinness Six Nations match at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Photo credit: Niall Carson/PA Wire.
Ireland Captain Jonathan Sexton runs out prior to the Guinness Six Nations match between Ireland and Scotland. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
Ireland supporter Tom Walsh, age 12, from Borris, Carlow, prior to the Guinness Six Nations match between Ireland and Scotland. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Cian Tracey

Cian Tracey

Kick-off at the Aviva is 4.45pm

 

Online Editors

