Six Nations: Johnny Sexton claims first try of Farrell era in tight opening to Scotland clash
- Andy Farrell takes charge of Ireland for the first time in Six Nations opener
- Johnny Sexton captains the side after taking the role full-time
- Former Ireland Under-20 captain Caelan Doris makes his debut at number 8
- Scotland talisman Finn Russell misses out for disciplinary reasons
Kick-off at the Aviva is 4.45pm
Online Editors
